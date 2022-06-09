The Cycle: Frontier hails as a competitive first-person shooter where you can join up with your friends to take down enemies. The added support for cross-play further encourages players to form groups for both PvP and PvE gameplay.

Despite such a focus on cooperative and online play, The Cycle: Frontier had a rather clumsy method of adding friends. It required you to switch between the game and your Steam account to find which of your friends were online on Steam.

The new update, however, makes the process much simpler now. The following guide will show you how to add and play with your friends in The Cycle: Frontier.

How To Play With Friends In The Cycle: Frontier

You can play with up to three friends in The Cycle: Frontier. It does not matter whether your friends are playing on Steam or the Epic Games Store, you can still add them to your friend list and then invite them over for a game session.

How To Add Friends In The Cycle: Frontier (Steam And Epic Games Store)

If you want your friends to add you, you need to send them your name. To find your name, press Tab to open the menu and then look in the top left corner of the screen. Send your friends your name (including the numbers at the end) and they will be able to add you to their friend list.

If you want to add your friends yourself, they will have to first send you their names through the same process. Open up the menu once again and click on your name to open your friend list. Search for their names in the given field and then click on the Add Friend icon to add them to your friend list.

The Cycle: Frontier Friends Not Showing Up

There is a known bug right now where your friends will appear offline in your friend list even when they are playing. Unfortunately, there is no known fix for this issue right now.

However, some players have found a workaround by allowing public invites to their Steam profiles. The workaround has only worked for some players. Hence, the rest must wait for Yager to roll out a permanent fix with a future patch.

The Cycle: Frontier Steam Is Not Available

There is another known issue where Steam suddenly goes offline mid-game which automatically kicks players out of the server and forces them to lose all progress. Yager has acknowledged this issue but until a fix arrives, there are no known workarounds.

The only thing players can do after a crash is relaunch their Steam client and get back into the game.