The Cycle: Frontier Evacuation Points Locations & Map Guide

The Cycle: Frontier takes place on a harsh and unforgiving alien planet. When you step foot on Fortuna III to either complete missions or farm resources, there is a good chance that you perish. When you die, you lose everything in your inventory apart from what has been stored in your Safe Pockets.

The only way to secure your loot is to return to the Prospect Station. You do that by using evacuation locations that are spread across both the Bright Sands and Crescent Falls maps.

For that purpose, you need to know exactly where all of the evacuation locations are on each map because you just might want a quick evac.

How To Evac In The Cycle: Frontier

You can spot an evac location by either the red arrow icons on your map or the yellow lights and audible beeping when you come close in-game.

Take note that you are only given two evac locations at the start of each match or mission. Both of these locations are usually on the opposite ends of the map.

When you reach an evacuation location, you can call in an evac ship to take you back to the Prospect Station. An evac ship called in by one player can be used by others on the squad as well. If you miss an evac ship, you can simply call in a new one at no cost.

When you call in an evac ship, it will randomly spawn on the map and start making its way to you. When the evac ship finally arrives, you will have to wait a few seconds before it lands and opens its doors. Now simply board and wait another few seconds before a siren announces your departure.

The entire evacuation process takes about 55 seconds or 1 minute at the most. Since the evacuation zone makes so much noise, there is a chance that nearby enemies are converging to take you out by surprise. It is best that you and your allies wait in cover until the ship arrives.

Evac Zone Locations In The Cycle: Frontier

Bright Sands Evacs

The Waterfall Lab has two evac locations. Both are on the northern border overseeing the lake.

has two evac locations. Both are on the northern border overseeing the lake. Take the southern trail from the Abandoned Mine to find an evac location.

to find an evac location. Just south of the Dig Site is an evac location.

is an evac location. There is an evac location in the north-most part of the Jungle , on the edge of the map and above the main Dig Site .

, on the edge of the map and above the main . The Comms Tower has an evac location.

has an evac location. There is an evac location a little northwest of the Rock Pools .

. There is another evac location west of the Swamp .

. The South West Collection Point has its own evac location.

has its own evac location. Similarly, the East Collection Point has its own evac location as well.

has its own evac location as well. There is another evac location in the Base Camp at the center of the map.

at the center of the map. Head north of the Water Facility to find an evac location on the main trail.

to find an evac location on the main trail. There is also an evac location right between the Water Facility and the Science Campus .

and the . Just north of the Science Campus is one more evac location.

is one more evac location. Another evac location is southeast of the Vaccine Labs .

. The last evac location is southwest of the Vaccine Labs, or northeast of the South East Uplink.

Crescent Falls Evacs