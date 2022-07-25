Co-TEC MultiTool is one of the many rare items found in The Cycle Frontier. Unlike other rare items in The Cycle Frontier, Co-TEC MultiTool is one of the most difficult item to find on the map. But you don’t need to worry about this; this guide has all the details which help you find Co-TEC MultiTool in The Cycle. So without any delay, lets get to it.

The Cycle: Frontier Co-Tec MultiTool Locations

Co-TEC MultiTool is a highly rare item in The Cycle Frontier. But it is found in abundance in both bright stands and Crescent falls. The spawn rate of co-Tec MultiTool in industrial crates is from 2 to 4%, whereas in hidden stash the spawn rate is below 1%.

Bright Sands Co-Tect MultiTool Locations

The locations on Bright Sands where Co-tec Multitool spawns are marked below:

Crescent Falls Co-Tec MultiTool Locations

The locations of Crescent Falls in which Co-tec Multitool spawns are marked below:

Co-TEC MultiTool Uses

The following can be the uses of Co-TEC MultiTool in The Cycle:

Co-TEC MultiTool can be used for printing.

Co-TEC MultiTool can be used for repairing.

Co-TEC MultiTool can be used for manipulating simple machinery.

Co-TEC MultiTool can be used for manipulating electronics.

Other than the uses mentioned above, Co-TEC MultiTool can also be used for crafting purposes. This means that you can use Co-TEC MultiTool in The Cycle to craft other materials as well. Below is the list of all materials that can be crafted using Co-TEC MultiTool: