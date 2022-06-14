The Biological Sampler allows you to collect biological samples on the go but you will mostly be using it to print useful items in The Cycle: Frontier.

The Biological Sampler is a rare type resource that has a total weight of 8 per unit, and you can stack a total of 10 of them. It also fetches a total of 1,139 K-Marks per stack at the Prospect Station. You can furthermore receive about 11 faction points from each unit to level up factions.

The following guide will show you where exactly to farm Biological Sampler in The Cycle: Frontier.

The Cycle: Frontier Biological Sampler Locations

You can find Biological Samplers in Medical Cases and Hidden Stashes that are scattered across both the maps, often around areas affiliated with Osiris.

It is not always necessary that you’ll receive a Biological Sampler every time you loot a Medical Case or a Hidden Stash. This is because there is only a chance/probability that you’ll receive a Biological Sampler, along with other items, for example, Magic-Grow Fertilizer.

The Medical Cases have a relatively much higher chance of containing a Biological Sampler than the Hidden Stash. The probabilities also vary depending on the Tier Level of the Medical Cases and the Hidden Stashes.

For example, a Tier 02 Medical Case has a probability of 12% of containing a Biological Sampler inside, while a Tier 05 Medical Case has a probability of 15%. It is also important to note that you can only get a Biological Sampler through a Tier 02 (and above) Medical Case or a Hidden Stash.

Bright Sands Biological Sampler Locations

As said above, Medical Cases and Hidden Stashes – and thereby Biological Samplers – are spread across several areas, but it is also important to mention that there are some key locations where you can find a lot of them in one place.

In the Bright Sands map, the first key location is the Waterfall Labs which has the most chances of finding a Biological Sampler. You can find several Medical Cases and Hidden Stashes inside and around the Waterfall Labs – about 8 Medical Cases. The Waterfall Labs is located in the Northeast area of the map.

The second location that contains the most chances of finding a Biological Sampler through a Medical Case or a Hidden Stash is the Vaccine Labs area. You can find about 6 Medical Cases and 1 Hidden Stash inside and around the Vaccine Labs. The Vaccine Labs are located to the east of the map.

The third location which has one of the most chances of finding Biological Samplers on the Bright Sands map is the Jungle Camp. You can find about 3 Medical Cases and 1 Hidden Stash there.

The rest of the Medical Cases and Hidden Stashes are scattered throughout the map. Refer to the image below to pinpoint the exact locations where you can find Medical Cases and Hidden Stashes in the Bright Sands map – denoted by a Biological Sampler icon.

Crescent Falls Biological Sampler Locations

The Crescent Falls map has a higher number of Medical Cases and Hidden Stashes, but it’s also the harder map of the two. They are also scattered across this map but are also likewise present in a greater number at some key locations.

There are about three main locations on the Crescent Falls map that contain the most Medical Cases and Hidden Stashes – and therefore Biological Samplers.

The first two of the three main locations are the Greens Prospect and the Basecamp Power Up Room respectively. These two areas contain a huge amount of Medical Cases and hidden stashes. You can find about 15 Medical Cases and 5 Hidden Stashes around these areas.

The third main location on the Crescent Falls map is the Pinnacle Labs. You can find a huge load of Medical Cases and Hidden Stashes in this area.

The rest of the Medical Cases and Hidden Stashes are scattered throughout the map. You can use the image provided below to pinpoint the exact locations of the Medical Cases and Hidden Stashes in the Crescent Falls map.