The Cycle: Frontier Best Weapons (Weapon Tier List)

The Cycle: Frontier is all about scavenging and fighting in a PvPvE environment. This means you need to have top-of-the-line weapons to survive in the harsh landscape. That is where our tier list for some of the best weapons in The Cycle: Frontier comes in.

To help you out with picking out the best weapons for you to use in The Cycle: Frontier, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you the best weapons in The Cycle Frontier and we’ll explain to you what actually makes these weapons so powerful.

The Cycle: Frontier Best Weapons

Below, we have ranked down the 5 best guns in The Cycle Frontier. The most important factors involved in deciding the placement of each weapon are the price-to-performance ratio, process of obtaining, PvP performance and PvE performance.

1 – Voltaic Brute SMG

The Voltaic Brute SMG is currently the most busted gun in The Cycle Frontier. Despite being an SMG, it has practically no damage fall-off, so you can put a scope on it and mow down people from far away like you’re using an automatic LMG.

It also has an insane fire rate and accuracy, so you don’t even need to try and aim at people’s heads. You just need to aim in their general direction and hold the fire button down; the gun will do the rest for you.

This means that you don’t even need to spend time perfecting mechanics to be insane with the Voltaic Brute SMG. Just equip the gun and start mowing people down!

The craziest thing about this weapon is how easy it is to obtain. It is the cheapest high-penetration exotic weapon in the game, so you don’t even need to grind too much to obtain it.



2 – C-36 Bolt Action Rifle

The C-36 Bolt Action Rifle is one of the most powerful weapons in the game for PvP, guaranteeing a one-shot headshot kill against low-armor enemies.

This snipe rifle has insanely high base damage per shot. This means that you won’t need to carry boatloads of ammo with you every time you drop into a raid. This makes the C-36 Bolt Action Rifle highly efficient and cheap to use.

If you’re up against an enemy with weak armor, this gun will melt them faster than you can blink. And even if they have high-level armor, you’ll be able to kill them with just 2 shots to the head.

The only downside to the C-36 Bolt Action Rifle is the fact that it is a sniper rifle, so some players may find it difficult to use. To use a gun like this, you need to have great aim, fast reactions and a proper understanding of how to position yourself against enemies.

If you meet the above criteria, the C-36 Bolt Action Rifle should be your go-to weapon.



3 – ICA Guarantee LMG

Staying true to its name, the ICA Guarantee LMG will guarantee you frags in the battlefield. It is a heavy machine gun that has high damage, fire rate, armor penetration and mag capacity, but low accuracy.

This gun has the highest rate of fire of any assault rifle in the game. If used properly in close-mid range combat, the ICA Guarantee can be used to absolutely tear through any enemy without even giving them a chance to breathe.

It works wonderfully in both PvP and PvE. The only issue with the gun is its sound. Since it is a heavy machine gun, it is super loud. This can work against you if you’re trying to be sneaky.



4 – ASP Flechette Gun

The ASP Flechette is like the younger brother of the Voltaic Brute SMG. It has probably the best price-to-performance ratio out of all of the guns in The Cycle Frontier.

It is an incredibly accurate SMG with an amazing rate of fire. It does have quite a bit of recoil, but you can learn to control it by doing burst fires instead of just spraying and praying.

There’s really no big downside to the ASP Flechette Gun. And with how easy it is to obtain, it’s actually somewhat overpowered.



5 – Kinetic Arbiter DMG

The Kinetic Arbiter is an absolute beast of a gun. It is an excellent long-range weapon that obliterates anyone who has low-level armor. It has amazing accuracy, armor penetration and great damage, making it a very well-balanced sniper rifle.

The only downside of the Kinetic Arbiter is the tracer. It has a very noticeable tracer, so the enemies will be able to easily figure out your position if you’re spamming away with this weapon.

This means that you’ll need to be very careful when using this weapon. Position yourself properly and take well-timed shots to use the weapon to its highest potential