Azure Tree Bark is a common resource material that as the name suggests, is colored azure/blue. Thanks to its appearance, it can be used to make colored items. If you are unsure where to find this resource, we will provide you with the best locations to farm for Azure Tree Bark in The Cycle: Frontier.

The Cycle: Frontier Azure Tree Bark Locations

Azure Tree Bark can be found inside Coolers throughout the maps of Crescent falls and Bright Sands and at Woodcutter Camp (obviously) on Bright Sands map. Coolers have a pretty high drop rate of Azure Tree Bark so you should have no trouble gathering it.

There’s also a chance you’ll find them dropping from monsters you kill, so kill everything along the way. While you may come across Azure Trees in the world, you can’t chop them down to get Azure Tree Bark so scavenging is the only option you have.

We are shortlisting some locations which have a high abundance of Azure Tree Bark that you can farm.

Bright Sands Azure Tree Bark Locations

Starting off, you will find the Azure Tree Bark within the Waterfall Lab facility. That’s the most abundant place you can loot throughout the map.

If you by any chance miss out on the bark, then try to head southeast to the Woodcutter’s Camp where you will little bit of Azure Tree Bark. It will not be as much as the facility but it’ll be a start.

Crashed Ship, Jungle and Jungle Camp will have almost the same amount of tree bark as the Waterfall Lab. They will be just spread out so you will have to run around a bit to get to it.

Crescent Falls Azure Tree Bark Locations

Crescent Falls has a much higher chance of drop rate than the Bright Sands. That said, you will first head to Nutrion Farms Warehouse. There you will tons of tree bark mainly in coolers.

Next, you will head to Nutrion Farms Processing, where you will find Azure Tree Bark same as before within coolers. To the South of the Farm in Favela, you will find a bit of material in hidden stashes and coolers.

Pinnacle Labs will be your final place for the Tree bark. You will find lots of hidden stashes there to loot as well as a few coolers. So, make sure to loot everything you see.