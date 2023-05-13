The Crew 2 Drifting Guide

When you are street racing with your friends or even the CPU, there is not a thrill quite like letting your tires make that screeching sound and be able to turn a corner without having to compromise your speed. Drifting adds to the layer of fun in every arcade racer and today we are discussing on how you might tackle The Crew 2 Drifting.

The Crew 2 Drifting

The Crew 2 Drifting awards your XP. Consistency is important since a multiplier will then be applied to your overall drift score as long as you do not hit the surroundings and keep the drift going.

Drifting Settings

For drifting, change the Gear box setting to manual. Use Multiplier bonus to get a higher score and Increase the Slippery and Hothead multiplier by 25 %. Leave the other setup as it is

Tips

There would be extra hurdles and obstacles in your way to keep the drifting game challenging. In such a case, you could benefit from keeping these points in mind when attempting to drift.