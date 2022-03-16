The Crew 2 Finally Gets 60 FPS Update This Summer

The Crew 2 will finally be raising its frame-rate cap in the coming months on current-generation consoles as part of its fifth-year content roadmap.

In an announcement made last week, publisher Ubisoft confirmed that The Crew 2 will be receiving “the much-requested 60 frames per second update” on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in July 2022.

Xbox Series S was strangely missing from the announcement. While the digital-only model could possibly be included, Ubisoft specifically mentioned only Xbox Series X as the console set to receive the forthcoming update.

The Crew 2 was released around four years back and has since then been capped at 30 frames per second on the new PlayStation and Xbox consoles. That is despite several other games being updated last year to increase their frame rates.

That being said, Ubisoft intends to keep supporting The Crew 2 with new and better content. Year 5 will go live in the coming weeks to introduce new vehicles such as the Porsche Carrera GT, the Citroen GT, the Ferrari 599XX EVO, Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, and the Mazda RX-8.

The new seasonal content will also add a whole lineup of cosmetic options such as new smoke effects, tires, and a brand new vanity category, Underglows which players will be using “to light up the night.”

Elsewhere, Ubisoft Stockholm was recently spotted to be building an unannounced, all-new intellectual property. The game appears to have “an online focus” with “next-gen action gameplay” and procedural systems to create “narrative opportunities.”

Ubisoft Stockholm is collaborating with Ubisoft Massive on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora which is slated for a release somewhere in 2022, at least for the time being. The ambitious recreation of James Cameron’s acclaimed Avatar movie franchise has not been revealed so far. Considering the number of games which have been delayed so far due to COVID-19-led challenges, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora slipping into 2023 would not be surprising.