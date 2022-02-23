The Coalition’s Apparently Working On More Than Just Gears 6 [Update]

[Update]

The claim of The Coalition working on multiple unannounced projects has come out to be a false alarm. Greenberg has reached out to clarify that no such interview was held and all related claims are inaccurate.

“I wanted to reach out and let you know that the article you published about me saying there are multiple unannounced Gears projects in development is not accurate. This is a fan site in Spain who I never met with nor did an interview with.”

[Original]

Even though there has been no official announcements, The Coalition is likely working on a new Gears 6 game for Xbox Series consoles. That however appears to not be the only project in the works.

Speaking with fans during a South American event earlier today, general manager of Xbox Games marketing, Aaron Greenberg, was all praise for what The Coalition has achieved on the Unreal Engine 5.

He specifically pointed out the recent Matrix Awakens demo which was done by the developer as “an excellent example of all of Unreal Engine 5’s systems coming together to make something special and noticeably next-gen.”

Greenberg then went on to reveal that The Coalition has “several unannounced projects” in its active pipelines.

“They [The Coalition] are masters of the Unreal Engine, they helped Epic Games to carry out their demo of The Matrix,” said Greenberg before adding: “The team is currently working on several unannounced projects.”

Y una última respecto a The Coalition: "Son maestros en Unreal Engine, ayudaron a Epic Games a llevar a cabo su demo de "The Matrix" El equipo ahora mismo esta trabajando en varios proyectos sin anunciar" 👀 — Xbox Studio (@XboxStudio) February 22, 2022

The Coalition has for long been working on the Gears of War franchise. The developer started out with Gears of War: Ultimate Edition in 2015 before helming Gears of War 4, Gears 5, and more recently, Gears Tactics.

It hence raises a few questions as to whether The Coalition is working on multiple Gears of War-related games or if the developer has been tasked by Microsoft to work on something else entirely.

There have been rumors that another major Xbox franchise is being given the Halo: The Master Chief Collection treatment. While the franchise in question has not been named, it is believed that a remastered Gears of War collection might be in the making for both Xbox consoles and PC.