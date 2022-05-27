The Callisto Protocol distances itself from the PUBG universe

The Callisto Protocol has been given its own lore and setting and hence, no longer takes place in the PUBG: Battlegrounds universe.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Striking Distance Studios head and director Glen Schofield confirmed that The Callisto Protocol has grown “into its own world” and now has “its own story” to tell.

The upcoming Dead Space-inspired science-fiction horror was originally part of the PUBG: Battlegrounds timeline and set several centuries after in the middle of an alien invasion.

The Callisto Protocol “will still have little surprises for fans” which would suggest a few easter eggs or references thrown in for PUBG: Battlegrounds. Overall though, the game now takes place in its own separate universe.

FYI @CallistoTheGame is its own story and world. It no longer takes place in the PUBG Universe. It was originally part of the PUBG timeline, but grew into its own world. PUBG is awesome, &we will still have little surprises for fans, but TCP is its own world, story and universe. — Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) May 26, 2022

Striking Distance Studios was specifically founded to create narrative-driven games set in the PUBG: Battlegrounds universe. The Callisto Protocol was the first of such projects. Schofield has not clarified if other projects are going to grow into their own universes as well or take place in whatever lore The Callisto Protocol has established.

Following a long period of silence, publisher Krafton confirmed last week that The Callisto Protocol is still targeting a release in the second half of 2022. The game has been labeled as a quad (AAAA) game with the “highest level of quality, maximum horror experience, and distinguished action mechanics” possible.

The Callisto Protocol is being developed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC with a goal of being the Dead Space of current-generation platforms.