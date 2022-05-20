The Callisto Protocol is still targeting a second-half 2022 release

The Callisto Protocol has largely been missing in action ever since it was announced last year as a Dead Space-inspired science-fiction game. Despite the lack of updates though, the third-person survival horror game is apparently looking to release sooner than actually expected.

In its Q1 FY22 financial report a few days back, publisher Krafton confirmed that The Callisto Protocol is targeting an official release in the second half of 2022.

The Callisto Protocol was originally handed a 2022 release window which everyone thought would be impossible given how developer Striking Distance Studios has barely revealed anything at all. Krafton, however, has its eyes set on a late 2022 release unless there are unforeseen delays.

Krafton also threw a lot of marketing lingo in its report to describe The Callisto Protocol as a quad a (AAAA) game with the “highest level of quality, maximum horror experience, and distinguished action mechanics”. Those words unfortunately mean nothing for horror fans until Striking Distance Studios comes forward with a full-blown gameplay reveal.

There is a sliver of hope though. The Callisto Protocol has been chosen to be Game Informer’s next cover story. That means a slew of details come our way. Krafton has also promised to share more updates soon, which probably means that the publisher is waiting for the cover story to pave the way.

If you don’t already follow @CallistoTheGame now might be a good time to start. Look for some news next week. Until then, here’s a closeup of one of the creatures from our world class character team. They’re incredible. Happy Friday the 13th! Get ready! pic.twitter.com/u9xDxJ4CbC — Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) May 13, 2022

The Callisto Protocol is being helmed by studio head and director Glen Schofield, who previously co-created the Dead Space franchise and also co-founded Sledgehammer Games.

Striking Distance Studios was specifically founded to create narrative-driven games set in the PUBG: Battlegrounds universe. The Callisto Protocol is the first of such projects and is set several centuries after the events of PUBG: Battlegrounds in the middle of an alien invasion.

The Callisto Protocol is being developed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Schofield previously stated that he wanted to create “the scariest game on next-generation platforms” just as Dead Space was for the previous-generation ones.