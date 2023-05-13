The Ascent Best Builds Guide

The Ascent, through its variety of equipment and augments, lets players make different builds for their cyberpunk killing machine. In this guide, we’ll show you three of the best builds you can try out within The Ascent. So, without wasting time let’s get started with the best builds you should go with.
The Ascent Best Builds
Builds in The Ascent Involve a certain combination of armor, augments and weapon loadout. Below we have three of the best builds you could use in-game. They are built for a certain type of playstyle so pick your favorite and steamroll your enemies!
Minigun Build
The Minigun build uses the Strikebreaker in the game and you can buy it from most of the vendors after a certain point. Here we will tell you the best Minigun build to start shredding with the strikebreaker!
Loadout
- Primary: Strikebreaker
- Secondary: BC7 Disintegrator
- Tactical: Rejuv Field or Any Other.
Armor
- Head: F-40 Velocity Helmet
- Torso: PF-50 Habdefender jacket
- Legs: P-40 Demo Trousers
Augments
Aug Slot 1: Biometric Timestamp – It will remember the damage taken and reverts players’ HP back to the state when it was activated.
Aug Slot 2: Lockon Fire – That augment not use lots of energy and deal huge damage to the Minigun.
Module Slot 1: Vitasigns Booster – This will increase your max HP.
Module Slot 2: Javelin Dash – It will execute extreme evasive maneuvers instead of regular roll.
Sniper Build
This Sniper build is basically a combination of two builds in the game, the sniper and summoner. With this, you can distract enemies with your bots and kill from a distance.
This build’s requirements can be bought from most of the vendors after a certain point. Its requirements are listed below.
Loadout
- Primary: Boreshot
- Secondary: ER Chrome Puncher
- Tactical: Stasis Drone
Armor
- Head: E-50 Panaware Sensor Suite
- Torso: Runner Coat
- Legs: MC-H Rig
Augmentations
Aug Slot 1: Mono Defender – It will send in the mono charger to keep the enemies busy.
Aug Slot 2: Spiderbots – It will deploy multiple explosive spider bots which will look for the targets.
Module Slot 1: Vitasigns Booster – This will increase your max HP.
Module Slot 2: Tactical Charge – It will recharge the tactical equipment faster.
Healer
Fire your lasers and keep yourself topped up on HP while you do it, what’s not to love? You can buy the equipment for this beam-based healing build from most of the vendors after a certain point.
Loadout
- Primary: ABR Commander
- Secondary: RPG23 Launcher
- Tactical: Pocket Mech
Armor
- Head: E-50 Panaware Sensor Suite
- Torso: Runner Coat
- Legs: MC-H Rig
Augmentations
Aug Slot 1: Neutron Beam – It is a continuous energy beam that will pierce armor and deal huge damage.
Aug Slot 2: Life Transfer – It will mark the enemies and you will be healed when they take damage.
Module Slot 1: Vitasigns Booster – This will increase your max HP.
Module Slot 2: Javelin Dash – It will execute extreme evasive maneuvers instead of regular roll.