The Ascent Best Armors Guide

In the Ascent, there are a variety of Armor pieces available for you to choose from. But not all Armor is equal, and some armor pieces are better than others. In this guide, we have listed the best Head, Torso, and Leg armor pieces that are present in the Ascent.

The Ascent Best Armors

Below we have listed 5 of the best Head, Torso, and Leg Armors based on their overall stats and the bonuses they provide.

Head Armor

D-60 Shock Trooper Helmet

Physical Defense: 45

Electrical Defense: 55

Digital Defense: 60

Heat Defense: 45

This head armor has one of the best defensive stats out of all the other head armor, which makes it a must have. It can be purchased from Armor Vendor later on in the game.

P-50 Mechrhino Helmet

Physical Defense: 50

Electrical Defense: 30

Digital Defense: 9

Heat Defense: 35

The Mechrhino helmet provides a boost of +3 to your balance, along with its decent defensive stats. This Armor also has one of the highest Physical defense stats, which makes it useful against melee enemies.

ED-60 Whisper Heavy Rig Helmet

Physical Defense: 50

Electrical Defense: 50

Digital Defense: 62

Heat Defense: 55

This helmet has the best all round defensive stats out of all other headgear in the Ascent. It also affects your Upper body attribute by 5, making it a must have when possible.

PF-40 Velocity Helmet

Physical Defense: 45

Electrical Defense: 14

Digital Defense: 20

Heat Defense: 42

The PF-40 Velocity might not have the highest defensive stats, but it can be obtained really early on in the game, and it will be the best helmet you can have early on. It also boosts Vital Signs and Body energy by 3.

Custom Mechrhino Helmet

Physical Defense: 64

Electrical Defense: 20

Digital Defense: 21

Heat Defense: 35

The Custom Mechrhino Helmet is an upgraded version of the Mechrhino helmet, and it has the highest physical defense out of all the helmets. It also boosts Vital Signs and Body energy by 2.

Torso Armor

PF-50 Habdefender Jacket

Physical Defense: 45

Electrical Defense: 39

Digital Defense: 41

Heat Defense: 45

ED-60 Shock Trooper Armor

Physical Defense: 44

Electrical Defense: 49

Digital Defense: 58

Heat Defense: 59

This Armor also boosts your critical hit rate by 2, along with its solid defensive stats. Combining it with a powerful weapon with a high critical hit rate, it will become a deadly combo.

Custom Sec-4 Rig

Physical Defense: 63

Electrical Defense: 52

Digital Defense: 49

Heat Defense: 45

Out of all the Torso armor in our list, the Sec-4 Rig has the highest Physical defense stat, which makes it really useful against enemies with melee weapons. It also boosts your Weapon handling and Spread reduction by 2. It affects the Internal attribute by 2.

P-50 Upper Protection Package

Physical Defense: 56

Electrical Defense: 41

Digital Defense: 38

Heat Defense: 37

The P-50 Torso has overall decent defensive stats, which makes it really useful against all types of enemies. It also boosts balance by 5, making it useful when constantly moving during combat.

Custom Flatliner Rig

Physical Defense: 63

Electrical Defense: 52

Digital Defense: 49

Heat Defense: 45

The Custom Flatliner Rig provides a boost to weapon handling and spread reduction by 2, which in result will translate to better damage. This Armor also has the highest average defensive stats out of all the other torsos.

Leg Armor

E-40 RedRunner Compression Pants

Physical Defense: 30

Electrical Defense: 40

Digital Defense: 25

Heat Defense: 25

This Leg armor boosts your Evasion by 2, which will work perfectly with its decent defensive stats. This can be obtained early on in the game through random drops by killing enemies.

F-50 Backburner Trousers

Physical Defense: 42

Electrical Defense: 40

Digital Defense: 32

Heat Defense: 51

This leg armor does not have any additional boosts, but even without them, it is a solid choice due to its high heat defense.

P-50 Propulsion Protectors

Physical Defense: 55

Electrical Defense: 15

Digital Defense: 30

Heat Defense: 45

This Armor has great physical and heat defense. However, it also affects your head, upper, lower, and internal body attributes by 1.

Runner Trousers

Physical Defense: 46

Electrical Defense: 46

Digital Defense: 60

Heat Defense: 38

Runner Trousers is the best leg armor in the Ascent. It provides a boost to Critical Hit by 2 and Tactical Sense by 4, along with hits really high digital defense.