The Ascent Augmentations Guide

The Ascent boasts different abilities and skill sets for your character to utilize during their journey. In this guide, we will be showing you what Augmentations are in The Ascent and how you can use them.

The Ascent Augmentations

Augmentations are unique abilities that allow your character to perform special attacks or provide them with various buffs. These abilities completely change your playstyle and require Energy (EN) to perform them.

You can also use Attributes to add more power to your Augmentations. Pair them up with some of the Best Weapons in The Ascent to increase your deadliness.

How to Use Augmentations in The Ascent

Once you have unlocked Augmentations in The Ascent and equipped them, you can execute these abilities by pressing the Q and E buttons on your keyboard.

However, some of these abilities require you to lock on to a target before you execute them.

Augmentations and their Effects

Augmentations will grant you various cool abilities to deal with your enemies. Each being unique in its own way and efficient in dealing with specific enemies and specific situations.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Volatile

Marks the enemies in your vicinity and makes them explode when they die. There is no information available on where to unlock this augmentation.

Attribute Effect: Cybernetics increases the explosion damage.

Cooldown: 30 seconds

Energy (EN) Consumption: 80

Hydraulic Slam

Attacks the enemies with a punch that sends them backward. Purchase it from the Grafter for 26,000 UCREDs.

Attribute Effect: Motorists increase the damage.

Cooldown: 3 seconds

Energy (EN) Consumption: 60

Biometric Timestamp

Provides a health regeneration after a short period. Complete the Bubble Trouble side mission.

Attribute Effect: Biometrics Increases the amount of health you can regenerate.

Cooldown: 18 seconds

Energy (EN) Consumption: 80

I/O Converter

Only digital damage will be dealt to enemies when they are hit. Purchase it from the Grafter for 28,000 UCREDs.

Attribute Effect: Biometrics increases the duration of its effect.

Cooldown: 10 seconds

Energy (EN) Consumption: 30

Looten

You can deploy a drone that collects the loot from near you. Can be purchased from the Grafter for 8,000 UCREDs.

Attribute Effect: Cybernetics increases the duration of its effect.

Cooldown: 24 seconds

Energy (EN) Consumption: 25

Lockon Fire

Increases the accuracy and efficiency of your weapon. Purchase it for 26,000 UCREDs from the Grafter.

Attribute Effect: Motorics increase the effect.

Cooldown: 18 seconds

Energy (EN) Consumption: 80

Neutron Beam

A beam of energy that can pierce through the enemy’s armor and deal massive damage. 30,000 UCREDs are required to buy this augmentation from the Grafter.

Attribute Effect: Motorics increase the duration of the effect.

Cooldown: 15 seconds

Energy (EN) Consumption: 75

Hyper Focus

Incoming projectiles from the enemies are slowed, allowing you to dodge them easily. Buy it from the Grafter for 29,000 UCREDs.

Attribute Effect: Frame Increases the duration.

Cooldown: 36 seconds

Energy (EN) Consumption: 55

Spiderbots

Deploys spider robots that lock onto the enemies and explode. Purchase this augmentation from the Grafter for 29,000 UCREDs.

Attribute Effect: Cybernetics increase the number of bots that are deployed.

Cooldown: 36 seconds

Energy (EN) Consumption: 55

Stasis Stomp

When executed, throws the enemies in the air and makes them slow in motion. Unlock this augmentation by completing the Double Charge side mission.

Attribute Effect: Frames increase the duration of slow motion.

Cooldown: 4 seconds

Energy (EN) Consumption: 85

Mono Ranger

This augmentation deploys an armed robot beside you that will aid you in combat. Purchase this augmentation from the Grafter for 29,000 UCREDs.

Attribute Effect: Cybernetics increase the damage of the robot.

Cooldown: 60 seconds

Energy (EN) Consumption: 90

Razor Dronettes

Deploys mini razor blade robots by you that deal damage to the enemies. Unlock it after completing the Prison Break side mission.

Attribute Effect: Frames Increases the number of bots that are deployed.

Cooldown: 15 seconds

Energy (EN) Consumption: 60

Homing Him

Deploys homing missiles that automatically lock on to the enemies and deal immense damage. Purchase this augmentation from the Grafter for 33,000 UCREDs.

Attribute Effect: Motorics increase the number of homing missiles.

Cooldown: 10 seconds

Energy (EN) Consumption: 75

Mono Scrapper

Deploys a robot that will face the enemies in close combat. Purchase this augmentation from the Grafter for 27,000 UCREDs.

Attribute Effect: Cybernetics increase the health of the robot.

Cooldown: 45 seconds

Energy (EN) Consumption: 80

Propulsion Leap

This augmentation makes you jump higher and perform an explosion when you land on the floor. Complete the Dark Horse side mission to unlock.

Attribute Effect: Frame increase the damage of the explosion.

Cooldown: 8 seconds

Energy (EN) Consumption: 40

Mono Defender

This Augmentation is almost the same as the Mono Scrapper, where the only difference is the robot will be more tough and aggressive in close combat. There is no information on how and where to unlock this augmentation.

Attribute Effect: Cybernetics increase the health of the robot.

Cooldown: 60 seconds

Energy (EN) Consumption: 60

Rat Bite

Hacks into enemy’s system and makes them fight by your side. Purchase this augmentation from the Grafter for 70,000 UCREDs, after completing the campaign.

Attribute Effect: Cybernetics increase the effect’s duration.

Cooldown: 180 seconds

Energy (EN) Consumption: 150

Overclock

This augmentation provides a huge buff to reload speed, tactical recharge, and energy regeneration rate. There is no information available on where and how to unlock this augmentation.

Attribute Effect: Biometrics increase the efficiency of this augmentation.

Cooldown: 20 seconds

Energy (EN) Consumption: 60

Joyrun Dragon

Puts the enemies in a stasis state after execution. There is no information available on where and how to unlock this augmentation.