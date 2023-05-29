Here we have the information on Temtem Taifu Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats so you can add this Temtem to your party.
Temtem Taifu Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats
Taifu is a nature type Temtem and it will evolve from Hidody. It is a mint green color quadruped Temtem that has eight limbs.
Taifu has a long body with no visible head and it is like a slightly bent over oval shape. Taifu also has two thick floaty antennae on the top and face has two rounded blue eyes and a mouth.
It is mostly brought up on a diet of stolen cookies and Hidody will then evolve into much more agile Taifu, it is a cute but naughty creature and very serious opponent in battle.
Taifu Base Stats
- HP: 60
- Stamina: 87
- Speed: 45
- Attack: 50
- Defense: 45
- SPAttack: 78
- SPDefense: 78
Taifu Location
Taifu can be found in the following location(s):
- It will spawn in The Glassyway area on Omninesia Island.
- It can also be found in Mokupuni area on the Omninesia Island.
Skills and Techniques
Taifu can learn the following techniques by leveling up:
|Lvl
|Name
|Type
|Class
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hold
|Priority
|1
|Scratch
|neutral
|Physical
|20
|4
|0
|Normal
|4
|Sand Splatter
|earth
|Physical
|35
|7
|0
|Normal
|7
|Sharp Leaf
|nature
|Physical
|50
|7
|0
|Normal
|12
|Cheer Up
|neutral
|Status
|–
|7
|0
|Very High
|19
|Allergic Spread
|nature
|Special
|58
|18
|1
|Normal
|24
|Gaia
|nature
|Status
|–
|15
|3
|Very Low
|28
|Bark Shield
|nature
|Status
|–
|30
|2
|Low
|37
|Dust Vortex
|earth
|Special
|131
|24
|1
|Normal
|48
|Frond Whip
|nature
|Physical
|146
|28
|1
|Low
Following techniques can be learned from technique courses
|TC#
|Name
|Type
|Class
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hold
|Priority
|4
|Wake Up
|neutral
|Physical
|1
|–
|0
|Very High
|5
|Misogi
|water(+water)
|Status
|–
|22
|2
|Normal
|9
|Antitoxins
|toxic
|Status
|–
|26
|2
|Normal
|11
|Cage
|neutral
|Status
|–
|16
|1
|High
|17
|Relax
|neutral
|Status
|–
|12
|1
|Low
|18
|Major Slash
|neutral
|Physical
|150
|33
|1
|Normal
Following techniques can be learned by Taifu from breeding
|Name
|Type
|Class
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hold
|Priority
|Spores
|nature
|Special
|37
|6
|0
|Normal
|Lullaby
|mental
|Status
|–
|27
|2
|Low
|Water Cutting Lily
|nature(+water)
|Physical
|120
|31
|0
|High
|Sacrifice
|neutral
|Status
|–
|–
|1
|High
|Hypoxia
|wind
|Special
|120
|30
|0
|Normal
Evolution
Taifu is the final form of the temtem but it is evolved from Hidody. When it is leveled up to 15 times it will get to this second stage of the two stage evolution.
Traits
Toxic Farewell: When knocked-out, the attacker gets the poisoned status condition for 3 turns.
Resilient: It cannot be knocked out through over exertion.
Type Defense
Type defense will tell you how much damage a Temtem can take from each other type of Temtem.
- Neutral: 1x damage
- Fire: 2x damage
- Water: 0.5x damage
- Nature: 0.5x damage
- Electric: 0.5x damage
- Earth: 0.5x damage
- Mental: 2x damage
- Wind: 1x damage
- Digital: 1x damage
- Melee: 1x damage
- Crystal: 1x damage
- Toxic: 2x damage