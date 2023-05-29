Here we have the information on Temtem Taifu Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats so you can add this Temtem to your party.

Taifu is a nature type Temtem and it will evolve from Hidody. It is a mint green color quadruped Temtem that has eight limbs.

Taifu has a long body with no visible head and it is like a slightly bent over oval shape. Taifu also has two thick floaty antennae on the top and face has two rounded blue eyes and a mouth.

It is mostly brought up on a diet of stolen cookies and Hidody will then evolve into much more agile Taifu, it is a cute but naughty creature and very serious opponent in battle.

Taifu Base Stats

HP: 60

Stamina: 87

Speed: 45

Attack: 50

Defense: 45

SPAttack: 78

SPDefense: 78

Taifu Location

Taifu can be found in the following location(s):

It will spawn in The Glassyway area on Omninesia Island.

It can also be found in Mokupuni area on the Omninesia Island.

Skills and Techniques

Taifu can learn the following techniques by leveling up:

Lvl Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold Priority 1 Scratch neutral Physical 20 4 0 Normal 4 Sand Splatter earth Physical 35 7 0 Normal 7 Sharp Leaf nature Physical 50 7 0 Normal 12 Cheer Up neutral Status – 7 0 Very High 19 Allergic Spread nature Special 58 18 1 Normal 24 Gaia nature Status – 15 3 Very Low 28 Bark Shield nature Status – 30 2 Low 37 Dust Vortex earth Special 131 24 1 Normal 48 Frond Whip nature Physical 146 28 1 Low

Following techniques can be learned from technique courses

TC# Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold Priority 4 Wake Up neutral Physical 1 – 0 Very High 5 Misogi water(+water) Status – 22 2 Normal 9 Antitoxins toxic Status – 26 2 Normal 11 Cage neutral Status – 16 1 High 17 Relax neutral Status – 12 1 Low 18 Major Slash neutral Physical 150 33 1 Normal

Following techniques can be learned by Taifu from breeding

Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold Priority Spores nature Special 37 6 0 Normal Lullaby mental Status – 27 2 Low Water Cutting Lily nature(+water) Physical 120 31 0 High Sacrifice neutral Status – – 1 High Hypoxia wind Special 120 30 0 Normal

Evolution

Taifu is the final form of the temtem but it is evolved from Hidody. When it is leveled up to 15 times it will get to this second stage of the two stage evolution.

Traits

Toxic Farewell: When knocked-out, the attacker gets the poisoned status condition for 3 turns.

Resilient: It cannot be knocked out through over exertion.

Type Defense

Type defense will tell you how much damage a Temtem can take from each other type of Temtem.