Temtem First Aid Quest Guide

This is the quest that will be unlocked after the completion of Quetzal Dojo in Temtem. There will be a number of other quests unlocked afterwards as well but here we will focus on the Temtem First Aid quest and how to complete it.

All these quests include the getting of medicine, freeing Matthew and fixing Narwhal. But the first quest is about getting medicine.

This quest is one of the three quests, after completing these three quests you will be able to learn Rock-Hopping from Manki.

Temtem First Aid Quest

In the first portion of the quest you need to get to the Quetzal Temporium and purchase medicine. For this, just get to the Quetzal Temporium and talk to the Vendor on the right side of the building.

You will have to tell them that you need medicine when the prompt appears and then you will receive 1x first aid medicine free of cost.

Now make your way back to the Narwhal with the medicine. Now take this medicine to the Octlana.

Octlana will be found on the Narwhal wreckage and we recommend that you start other two quests of yours as well in order to save some time.

Also make sure to complete the Narwhal quest up to the point where you get that acid proof surfboard so that you can get back to the crash site.

After getting that aid proof surfboard, get back to Octlana and give those medicines to her. She will be grateful for your efforts and will give you the TC016: Held Anger and will also ask you to find two people for her.

Find Izel and Kamel

After delivering medicines to Octlana she will ask you to find Izel and Kamel for her. These two people are couple Kamel (the husband) and Izel (the wife). They will be at:

Izel: She will be in the first house to the west side of the Quetzal, just next to the exit. Get inside the house and speak to Izel to receive 1x squeezer.

Ask her for the missing navigator Kamel and she will tell you to go to the Jaguar Lounge to look.

Kamel: Now as Izel told you, go to the Jaguar Lounge and ask Iztli there for Kamel. She will tell you to ask Jimena the old lady that is sitting at the bar.

Go ask Jimena and she will say she doesn’t know. So just ask miner there or Smith about Kamel and we will recommend you to talk to everyone in the Tavern and ask them about Kamel and this will start a cutscene with the guards and Manki.

Get to Manki’s, beside the smith’s guild and you will find Kamel inside the house on the bed so just speak to him.

After a long dialogue with Kamel, he will tell you to speak with Manki and Manki will tell you that he can teach Rock Hopping once you have completed all the quests and after this conversation he will give you the Rock Shield.

After completing all three of the quests just speak to Captain Magda in the Quetzal airport.

Here Captain Magda will tell you that it is impossible to fly so the only option left is to Rock Hop and this is where you will be allowed to meet with Manki and to learn how to Rock Hop.