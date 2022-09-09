Temtem Crystle Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats

If you did not select Crystle as your starter Temtem, then this guide is for you as we will cover the locations, how to catch Crystle and how to evolve it in Temtem. This Temtem is strong against Electric, Mental, and Toxic.
Where to find Crystle in Temtem
Crystle is a Crystal type Temtem that you can find inside the Mines of Mictlan of Tucma region. As explained earlier Crystle is a Crystal type Temtem and its base stats are as follows.
- HP:60
- Attack:61
- Defense:69
- Speed:33
- Stamina:41
- SP Attack:46
- SP Defense:42
Crystle techniques
|Technique
|Level Required
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Glass Blade
|1
|Crystal Type
|32
|Mirror Shell
|3
|Crystal Type
|–
|Nibble
|5
|Neutral Type
|37
|Crystal Dust
|9
|Crystal + Wind Type
|60
|Head Ram
|14
|Neutral Type
|100
|Crystallize
|17
|Crystal Type
|–
|Crystal Spikes
|27
|Crystal Type
|100
|Rampage
|35
|Neutral Type
|65
Crystle can learn the following technique through Technique Course!
|Technique Name
|TC
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Stone Wall
|2
|Earth Type
|–
The Techniques Crystle can learn through breeding are as follows
|Technique Name
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Antitoxins
|Toxic Type
|–
|Quartz Shield
|Crystal Type
|–
|Rotten Goo
|Toxin + Electric Type
|82
Crystle evolutions
Crystle is the first stage of a three-stage evolution chain. Upon reaching level 30, Crystle goes through the evolution and becomes Sherald. Its stats are improved as follows
- HP:68
- Stamina:45
- Speed:43
- Attack:69
- Defense:78
- SP Attack:51
- SP Defense:48
After Sherald, when the Temtem reaches 51 levels, it will go through yet another evolution and become Tortenite. Its stats are improved as follows
- HP:74
- Stamina:52
- Speed:52
- Attack:45
- Defense:76
- SP Attack:89
- SP Defense:60
Traits
Crystle has 2 traits that are as follows
Amphibian: When getting affected by a water technique, increases Attack and Speed.
Rested: For the first 2 turns, increases the Attack and SP Attack by 30% once per battle.
Crystle type defense
Any Temtem’s Defense is defined by the level of damage they take from each type of technique. Crystle’s type defense is as follows
- Neutral:1x
- Wind:1x
- Earth:2x
- Water:1x
- Fire:2x
- Nature:1x
- Electric:0.5x
- Mental:0.5x
- Digital:1x
- Melee:2x
- Crystal:1x
- Toxin:0.5x