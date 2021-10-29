Tekken 7 Legendary Edition Strangely Leaves Out 7 DLC Characters

Tekken 7 will soon be receiving a new Legendary Edition which surprisingly enough leaves out content despite what its legendary title suggests.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment announced the new Legendary Edition of Tekken 7 to include the base game with its base playable roster of 36 characters. However, only eight post-release characters will be included and that too from past installments in the franchise.

The newly announced Tekken 7 Legendary Edition will hence not include all of the guest characters such as Noctis from Final Fantasy 15 and Negan from The Walking Dead. Characters who made their debut in Tekken 7 such as Leroy Smith and Fahkumram will also be left out in the cold.

Iconic characters from #TEKKEN return in a new box version of TEKKEN 7! The Legendary Edition includes the base game with a roster of 36 fighters and 8 previously released DLC characters from past TEKKEN games. Available Nov 12 at select EU retailers!

Bandai Namco has not clarified why the Tekken 7 Legendary Edition will not feature all of the characters and if there will be a collective bundle in the near future which does. The publisher could have just titled its new version better because its legendary status can hardly be put against the likes of Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition which bundled all content and updates ever released for the games in their lifetime.

Tekken 7 Legendary Edition, for those still interested, releases on November 12 for all supported platforms. A price tag has not been confirmed at the time of writing and it will be interesting to see if players can save more by simply taking advantage of the coming Steam Sales to purchase the base game and the season pass in one ago.