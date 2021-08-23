Techland’s Already Working On A New Open-World Narative-Driven RPG

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will not release for another few months and that too after being delayed multiple times in the past. The anticipated sequel may as well be in a good position right now since developer-and-publisher Techland has already started drawing up plans for a new project.

According to new job listings spotted (via Exputer) over the weekend, Techland is seeking a senior 3D artist to work on its “next big title” which suggests the unannounced project to be triple-a in nature and quality.

Techland is also seeking a Senior Quest Designer who must have “familiarity with the difference between the narrative and the gameplay layer in open-world action RPG games” and who will be “working iteratively with the narration team.” The job description hence lays down the new game to be narrative-driven inside an open world with role-playing mechanics which could be pointing at a new Dying Light 3 installment in the franchise or something new entirely.

Techland has a number of role-playing franchises on its hands. While the job listings do appear to be for another Dying Light game, they could also be pointing at Dead Island 2 which was recently spotted to have abandoned development for previous-generation in favor of the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. However, seeking a new quest designer at this point may as well be for a new project unless Dead Island 2 has been rebooted once again.

There is also the seemingly lost first-person-based Call of Juarez franchise. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger was released back in 2013 and while fans have been wishing for its return, Techland remains to drop any hints. The new job listings for another role-playing project further cements the idea that Call of Juarez may have possibly been shelved, permanently.

Techland pushed the first Dying Light in 2015 followed by its standalone Dying Light: The Following expansion pack. Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be arriving in the coming months but should have seen the light sooner if not for development delays and the COVID-19 pandemic on top.