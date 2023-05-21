Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Zakusu Shrine Walkthrough

Not everything in life is handed to you for free and you have to go through trials in order to obtain a lot of the valuable stuff. Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom also test you before they let you use them. Zakusu Shrine is a bit tricky out of all the shrines and here is how you can unlock it.

Where to find the Zakusu Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Zakasu Shrine is one of the few shrines which are not directly accessible and require some prerequisites to be fulfilled before it shows up.

Just for the sake of mentioning, the Zakusu Shrine will appear in the Mount Lanayru Region, once you finish The High Springs and Light Rings side quest.

The coordinates for the Zakusu Shrine are as follows: 3527, -1482, 0168 in Tears of the Kingdom.

The Zakusu Shrine is not directly accessible and will not show up on the Shrine Sensor as well until you complete The High Springs and Light Rings side quest.

The High Springs and Light Rings walkthrough

To initiate the quest, you will need to have a conversation with Nazbi, who will be camping right beside Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower at coordinates: 3845, -1306, 0539.

Once you talk to Nazbi and the quest starts, use the Skyview Tower to launch yourself into the sky and land on the South Lanayru Sky Archipelago (an island with a ring of water).

On the Archipelago, you will find a holograph similar to what you use to unlock a shrine. You can interact with it to start the quest. Once the quest starts, you can pick up a shield from either side of the Island.

Then use the shield to surf down the slope and pass through the ring of light. From there you can drop down to the surface and keep surfing until you pass through all of the rings of light.

Bear in mind that the rings are timed and will not appear again if you miss one of them. You will have to start the quest all over again. Once you are at the finish line, the quest will sum up and the Zakusu Shrine will appear.

How to complete the Zakusu Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Once you enter the Zakusu Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, you will be stripped of all your gear and you will be given the most basic wooden arsenal. You will need to use it to take down all the enemies inside the shrine. You can follow any order you want.

You can start off by using Recall on the platform attached to a zipline towards the right side of the shrine. It will take you to the upper level of the shrine. Start taking down the robots one by one while moving upwards.

You can use the Zonai devices you find during your ascension. From the top floor, you can start making your way do by dropping floor by floor and taking down enemies.

Once you have taken down all the enemies and your gear has been returned to you, you can go back to the top follow and unlock the shrine through the door that just opened.

The chest in the Zakusu Shrine contains the Soldier IV Spear along with the Light of Blessing in Tears of the Kingdom.