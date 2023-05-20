Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Tauhnhiy Shrine Walkthrough

Tauhnhiy Shrine is one of the many shrines that are located on floating sky islands. As all shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Wild teach players various skills and abilities, the Tauhnhiy shrine teaches the use of mid-air Archery in slow motion.

Reaching the Tauhnhiy shrine can be a bit taxing but once you reach the shrine, all you have to do is follow two steps and the shrine walkthrough is complete.

So without further ado, let us look into how to reach the Tauhnhiy Shrine and how to complete it.

Where to find the Tauhnhiy Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Tauhnhiy Shrine is one of the only few Sky Island shrines located in the Courage Island of the Central Hyrule Sky at the coordinates -2400, 0824, 0615.

To get to the Tauhnhiy Shrine, start from Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower in Upland Tower and stand in the middle to launch upwards into the sky towards Courage Island. Paraglide towards the piece of land in the sky and touch the Courage Island altar found here.

Now, move forward into the ring portal and drop down till you reach the entrance of the Tauhnhiy Shrine. You will drop down into a water body so you will have to walk a bit before reaching the entry altar for Tauhnhiy Shrine.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How to complete the Tauhnhiy Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Completing the Tauhnhiy Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is an easy task if you have great archery skills.

There is nothing much you have to do in this shrine except kill four enemy constructs and prove your mastery. Follow the steps mentioned below to complete this shrine’s walkthrough.

Kill the enemy construct

As soon as you enter the Tauhnhiy Shrine, you will come across an enemy construct that you need to take down using a bow.

First, equip a bow and then go on the turbine lying on the ground which will provide you with an upward thrust. Once in the air, press Y quickly so that time slows down and now you can shoot at the enemy construct.

Aim well at the enemy and it will die in one shot only. Now you can move on to the next step of the puzzle.

Kill the other three enemy constructs

This is the last step of the Tauhnhiy Shrine walkthrough in which three more enemy constructs will spawn and you will have to take them down the same way as you did with the one before.

Jump onto the air current, quickly hit Y in the air to slow down the time for fall, take aim at the three enemy constructs one by one, and kill them.

Proceed to the inner room

Now all that is left to do is to go into the room located on the other side and examine the altar that will end this shrine’s walkthrough.