Doug Bowser Justifies $70 Price for Tears Of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, has previously been announced to be $70 when it comes out on May 12. Doug Bowser, the head of Nintendo of America, has stated that the game will be well worth the price.

Since the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X released two years ago, multiple game publishers have been pricing games ten dollars higher than they were in the previous generation, justifying it with the cost of the new technology required to develop them. Tears of the Kingdom is Nintendo’s first $70 game.

Considering the critical acclaim that Breath of the Wild got, one would assume that Tears of the Kingdom would have enough content and a good enough story in it to justify upping the price. With apparently a whole new area in the sky to explore, along with what other changes come to Hyrule in the game, logic would dictate that it does have enough.

Thankfully, Nintendo has also gone on record saying that they will not be upping the price of every single new Nintendo game, so it’s likely that Tears of the Kingdom is an oddity due to how anticipated it is. The game was first revealed in 2019 at that year’s E3 and since then we’ve gotten little information, heightening anticipation.

While we know very little of the story at the moment, from what trailers have shown us it appears that Ganon’s original body, imprisoned far below Hyrule Castle, comes back to life, putting Hyrule in new danger even after the defeat of Calamity Ganon.

We might see both old and new characters this time around as well, though since very little of any other gameplay or story has been shown in trailers at the moment, all we can do is wait and guess. Once again, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be releasing on May 12 of this year, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.