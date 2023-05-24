Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Molli The Fletcher’s Quest Walkthrough

You can attempt Molli the Fletcher’s quest from all the side quests to gain some regular arrows as a reward in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In this quest, you are going to explore a specific area to collect fruit for an NPC. You can access this NPC very easily after knowing the location.

How to start Molli the Fletcher’s quest in Zelda: TotK

You need to speak with Molli to start her quest in the game. She can be found in Rito Village, on the north side of Tabantha Frontier, on coordinates -3618, 1797, 0214.

Reach the location marked on the map below and head inside the small cottage in front of you. Interact with her to start Molli the Fletcher’s quest in Tears of the Kingdom.

Once you speak with her, it is time to head over to another location to complete the quest.

How to complete Molli the Fletcher’s quest in Zelda: TotK

You need to head toward the central area of the Hebra West Summit region. You can fast-travel there if you have completed the Tauyosipun Shrine, as the Ice Fruit tree is next to the shrine.

Head toward the small tree having golden leaves to collect a bunch of Ice Fruits. You will find the tree next to a small rock. Moreover, you can also hunt down some wolves in this area to gain some Raw Gourmet Meat.

Return to Molli in the Rito Village and hand her over some Ice Fruit to mark the completion of Molli the Fletcher’s quest in Tears of the Kingdom. She will reward you with 10x arrows you can use during your combats to deal damage.