Tales of Arise Black Cat Envoy Walkthrough

The Black Cat Envoy quest in Tales of Arise begins while you’re walking near the Inn around Vincent and your party discovers a strange black cat. This walkthrough will accompany you through your cat chasing adventure in the Black Cat Envoy quest of Tale of Arise.

Tales of Arise Black Cat Envoy

The mission starts with the chase of a black cat; you need to run after it to find out where it’s leading you!

Various cutscenes will also play along the way. You’ll even encounter a few enemies (and even a boss!) along the path so make sure you’re ready for battle.

Don’t worry if you’ve lost sight of the black cat as you can see its location indicated by the yellow marker on the minimap.

Gilanne Woods

At the start of the chase, you need to run deep inside the woods known as Gilanne Woodland. You’ll face some enemies here.

To fight them effectively, you can spam Alphen’s Reigning Slash. Your party will fill in with moves like Air Thrust, and Thunder Strike constantly, so this will combo with your reigning slash to make quick work of them.

If you’re getting low on HP, don’t worry. A party member will automatically use First aid (if you feel you need it earlier, switch up). Also, prefer to dodge enemies by running away after attacking.

Now, after the fight, you need to press on into the woods. It’s a fairly simple path with a few ladders; just keep tabs on where you’re going and don’t stray too far in the wrong direction.

Moving deeper into the woods, you’ll face more of the monsters. Tackle them the same way as described above.

Eventually, you will see a merchant standing while going through the woods. In front of hi where the star marker is leading you, is a challenging boss fight. Don’t rush in just yet.

There is a healing light before the marker, examine it to heal your party.

We also recommend you spend some time gearing with the merchant up as you will face a huge monster in the next section. Once you’re set its time to head to the marker and face the giant plat monster Zacarania

Zacarania Boss Fight

This monster does a lot of damage so its best you ready your healing and maybe even set some member party AI to focus on healing and utilizing your CP.

The strategy here is to focus your attacks on Zacarania’s various limbs (highlighted with an orange glow). However, don’t attack them for too long as Zacarania will throw out various AoE spike attacks that can really add up in damage.

So, keep running around the monster while attacking it when you get openings. You can also strike it down the middle with Alphen’s Reigning slash.

There will be other monsters that you fought previously in the forest that start to spawn but its best you ignore them and run over to a place where they are gathered to strike at Zacarania

Once you’ve defeated Zacarania, a cutscene will play showing the elusive black cat envoy yet again!

After the cutscene ends, you’ll be near a camp. Use the camp before running off to the cat again.

Following the cat will take you to a large door. Beyond this is where you’ll eventually face off against yet another boss! Minancia Guard Captain Kisara awaits.

Minancia Guard Captain Kisara Boss Fight

Minancia has more health than Zacarania and boasts a stronger set of offense and defense.

Follow the same strategy as the previous boss fight and remember to pay close attention to your health ad heal when needed.

Furthermore, boost break will enhance your attacking abilities against the enemy so try and achieve that. Keep dodging the enemy while they are attacking by moving around continuously.

To give you a decisive victory, Thunder Blade and Thundery Teneberous Claw will help you a lot. Use it at after weakening the enemy to cause huge amount of damage to the enemy.

The good news for this fight is that you don’t need to reduce Minancia to zero HP. Simply cutting down two segments of her health triggers a cutscene that ends the fight

When the fight ends, a man appears with the black cat in his arms.

A discussion will take place at the training grounds, but now you have reached the destination. The Black cat envoy quest of Tales of arise is finally completed with the completion of this last step.