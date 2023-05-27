How to Take a Selfie in Kingdom Hearts 3

As most of the players are familiar that, in Kingdom Heart III players are given the freedom of taking photographs of their surroundings. This is a neat little feature added to the game, especially if you are looking to capture some of the glorious memories from the Kingdom Hearts III.

Take Selfie in Kingdom Hearts 3

Photos can be captured using the Gummy phone; in addition to that, the Gummy phone also lets you take selfies with your childhood stars like Buzz Lightyear or Woody. Before you start taking selfies, you must unlock this feature first.

If you have just started playing the game, your initial requirement is to get your hands on a Gummy Phone.

Gummy Phone is an essential tool in Kingdom Hearts 3, it allows you to perform many tasks, so do not worry, it will be available to you as you progress through the storyline.

To be specific, Sora acquires the Gummy Phone, when she has reached the Twilight Town, along with that, you will also be instructed on how you can take pictures with it.

If the instructions were not clear, then we can teach you. Once you have acquired the Gummy Phone, use the touchpad on your PS4 controller or the view button on your Xbox One controller, to enter the Photo Mode.

Once in Photo Mode, you have a few options. You can zoom in and out by pressing R1 and R2 on the PS4 controller respectively or RT and LT on the Xbox One controller.

Press “X” or “A” to switch from Photo Mode to Selfie Mode, in either mode, adjust your camera and when you are ready, press R1 or RB to capture the image.

Furthermore, you are also able to add your own flair to the selfies by changing the facial expression of Sora before taking the picture, by pressing L1 or LB.

Keep in mind, that the storage space in Sora’s Phone is limited, so do not go on a shooting spree with the camera. Currently, you are allowed to only have 100 pictures at a time.

If you have completed filled up that quota, then you should consider deleting some of the older pictures.

To do so, press Options or Menu to open up the menu, select the Gummy phone option, and then head over to the photo album, and then you can delete whichever ones you do not want.