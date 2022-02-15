System Shock Remake’s Now Fully Playable, Will Skip 2022 Release

The highly anticipated System Shock remake has been steadily making headway but will unfortunately not be releasing anytime soon.

In a new development update provided earlier today, developer Nightdive Studios confirmed that the System Shock remake is now “in a position where the game can essentially be finished from beginning to end.”

The current focus is on “polishing up the levels, and incorporating additional art, animations, and creating a ton of secondary assets.” However, there is still a lot more work to do.

Nightdive Studios noted that it will soon move on to polishing other gameplay features such as “weapon collision with the level geometry, or the basic graphics options menu.” It is hence too soon to be confirming any release windows.

There was previously a misconception that the System Shock remake will be looking to release somewhere in 2022. The developer has now clarified that it “never set a specific release date.” Nightdive Studios did though admit that “previous estimations of a release window have not been met.” There will however be no rushing of any kind as the developer wants “it done right” the first time.

“Rest assured, there is nothing to suggest the game won’t release. It is coming, the game will be released, and we feel those who have been patiently waiting will be rewarded with a game they can be satisfied with.”

The remake of the original 1994 game has now been in development for more than five years. The ambitious project has since then been made cross-generation, meaning that a simultaneous release across both previous- and current-generation consoles as well as PC is a major goal. Support for DualSense features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers has also been confirmed.

Nightdive Studios furthermore assured in its update that it has not forgotten about the promised demo, which was promised to Kickstarter backers. “More details on this coming soon,” said the developer.