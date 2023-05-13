Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Treasure Sub-Quests Guide – How To Complete, Rewards, Locations

This Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Treasure Sub-Quests Guide will tell you all about the Treasures and where you can find them. We will tell you about the levels at which it is best to attempt these quests, and what kind of rewards you can expect upon completion of the quest.

Treasure Sub-Quests are the ones in which you need to find a Treasure Box which has the item that you require to complete the quest. Most of them will be found in the middle of fields or the dungeons. New ones will be unlocked for you as you progress forward with the story.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Treasure Hunts

In this Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Treasure Sub-Quests Guide, we will tell you about the person who gives you a quest, the recommended level and the conditions that you need to fulfil in order to unlock the quest. After that, we will tell you where to find the Treasure and tell you what your reward will be.

Treasure Hunts And Sub-Quests

Remember that the quests are completed as soon as you find the Treasure. You do not need to assign yourself any quest and these quests are always running in the background. Let’s see all of the quests in the Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet:

Treasure Quest #1 – I Dropped my Secret Data!

This quest is received from Ikemen Beret at the front desk of Treasure Squadron Room. You should be level five to find this Treasure towards the North East Dungeon in the first area of the game. You will be rewarded with 2500 C and 3 Modification Chips.

Treasure Quest #2 – It’ll be Embarrassing if Anyone Sees It

This quest is from the same person as mentioned above. Get to Level 10 and then find the Cute Diary in a Treasure box to the south east of the first dungeon. You will be rewarded with 2500 C and 3 Modification Chips.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Treasure Quest #3 – The Fine Arts

Given to you by Ikemen Beret, do this quest by finding the Pottery Bottle on a ledge towards the west of the field of the first area. Make sure you are level 15 at the minimum and you will get the rewards of 2500C and 3 Modification Chips.

Treasure Quest #4 – Killing Time on Standby

Receive this quest from Ikemen at level 21. Make sure you have unlocked the second area though. This Treasure can be found in a dungeon that is in the centre of the second area. You will be rewarded with 3,000C and 3 Modification Chips.

Treasure Quest #5 – Feel Free to Take this as a Souvenir

This quest is given to you by Ikemen Beret at the front desk. Do this at level 24 after unlocking the second area. The item is in a box in the dungeon towards the east of Second Area. Reward for this is 3,000C and 5 Modification Chips.

Treasure Quest #6 – No Matter how Much, it’s No Problem

This quest is given to you by Ikemen Beret at the front desk. Make sure you are level 25 and have unlocked the second area. Find this box in a dungeon to the south of the second area. The rewards for this are 6,000C and 5 Modification Chips.

Treasure Quest #7 – Praying to a God for Victory

This quest is given to you by Ikemen Beret at the front desk. You need level 29 and access to the third area. Find it in on a small platform underneath a building towards the eastern parts of the ruins in the third area. The reward is 12,000C and 15 Modification Chips.

Treasure Quest #8 – I Want a Fashionable Ornament

This quest is given to you by Ikemen Beret at the front desk. The level required is 32 and you need to access the third area. The box is in a dungeon towards the south side of the ruins in the third area. Reward for it is 12,000C and 5 Modification Chips.

Treasure Quest #9 – Skincare Even in the Game World

This quest is given to you by Ikemen Beret at the front desk. Get to level 34 and unlock the third area to find this item in the B dungeon towards the north of the ruins. You will get 12,000C and 5 Modification Chips.

Treasure Quest #10 – Glass Eyes

This quest is given to you by Ikemen Beret at the front desk. Level 38 and third area access is required for this quest. Find the item to the south west of the ruins in the third area. You will get 12,000C and 5 Modification Chips.

Treasure Quest #11 – Adorable Protector

This quest is given to you by Ikemen Beret at the front desk. You need level 45 and the fourth area to do this. It is in the entrance teleporter of the fourth area’s field. You will get 18,000C and 8 Modification Chips.

Treasure Quest #12 – Believe in a Wonderful Fairy Tail

This quest is given to you by Ikemen Beret at the front desk. In order to do this, you should have access to the fourth area and a level of around 45. The item can be found near the SBS Flugel Dungeon in the fourth area. The rewards for this are 18,000C and 8 Modification Chips.

Treasure Quest #13 – Grant Happiness to that Child

This quest is given to you by Ikemen Beret at the front desk. You need level 48 and the SBC Flugel Dungeon unlocked. The box can easily be found in the dungeon. You get 26,000C and 15 Releasing Chips as a reward.

Treasure Quest #14 – Monsters are Cool

This quest is given to you by Ikemen Beret at the front desk. You need level 48 and the SBS Flugel Dungeon unlocked to attempt this. The box is found inside of the dungeon and the rewards for finding it are 26,000C and 15 Releasing Chips and Sniping Suit F’s recipe.

Treasure Quest #15 – To Make a Fashionable Room in the Virtual World

This quest is given to you by Ikemen Beret at the front desk. You need access to the SBC Flugel Dungeon and a level 48 is recommended. Once again, this Treasure can also be found in the SBC Flugel Dungeon in the fourth area. The rewards for this are 26,000C and 5 Releasing Chips.

Treasure Quest #16 – Photo Album of Memories

This quest is given to you by Ikemen Beret at the front desk. The unlock condition for this is the Story Quest being 16+ and the recommended level is 52. This is a Treasure which can be found in the east side of the dungeon in the second area. It is in between a wall and a container. The reward is 44,000C and 8 Releasing Chips and a recipe for the outfit known as Naughty Culotte F.

Treasure Quest #17 – Feeling Great

This quest is given to you by Ikemen Beret at the front desk. It has an unlock condition of Story Quest 16+ and a recommended level of 56. The Treasure box is near the dungeon to the north west of the third area.

Climb down the cliff and find it somewhere in the middle of the peak and the ground. The rewards are 52,000C and 8 Releasing Chips and the Outfit Recipe for Smith’s Jacket F.

Treasure Quest #18 – I’m Filled with Space Mushrooms

This quest is given to you by Ikemen Beret at the front desk. You need a level of 60 and need the second compartment of the SBS Flugel Dungeon unlocked. Find it in the dungeon to get the reward of 6,0000C and 8 Releasing Chips and the Outfit Recipe for Tamer’s Jacket F.

Treasure Quest #19 – The Thirst One

This quest is given to you by Ikemen Beret at the front desk. You need the second compartment of the SBC Flugel dungeon unlocked along with a level of around 60. Find it in the second compartment of the dungeon. As a reward, you get 6,0000C and Outfit Recipes for both Sylphid Hunter F and Pixie One-Piece F.

Treasure Quest #20 – In-game Currency

This quest is given to you by Ikemen Beret at the front desk. You need the second compartment of the SBC Flugel unlocked and a level of at least 60. Find it in the second compartment of the dungeon by going to the farthest top right side of the map of the dungeon.

When you get to the dead end, jump onto the platform using your UFG and then use your UFG again to get further higher up and find the Treasure. The reward for this quest is 6,0000C and Outfit Recipes for Light Ghillie Suit (F and M variants).

Treasure Quest #21 – The Value of Burnt Bills

This quest is given to you by Ikemen Beret at the front desk. You need to unlock the SBC Blocken Dungeon and a level of 67 is recommended for this quest. Find this item in the dungeon to get 77,000C and Coat of Daybreak F Outfit Recipe..

Treasure Quest #22 – Unstanding Gravestone

This quest is given to you by Ikemen Beret at the front desk. You need access to the SBC Glocken Dungeon and a level of around 67 to do this quest. The reward for this is 77,000C and Hawkeye Suit F Recipe.

Treasure Quest #23 – The Luckiest of Luck

This quest is given to you by Ikemen Beret at the front desk. Once again, you need access to the SBC Glocken Dungeon along with a level of 67. This quest will net you 77,000C and Active Bikini F Outfit Recipe.

Treasure Quest #24 – Mistake Warning

This quest is given to you by Ikemen Beret at the front desk. Unlock this quest by completing all of the other quests in the game. The Treasure is in the Glocken Dungeon and will net you 1,000,000C and Swimsuit M Outfit Recipe.

That is all we have for our Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Treasure Sub-Quests Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!