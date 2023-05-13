Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Romance Guide – Kirito Mode, All Romantic Interests, Main Story Romance

One important aspect of Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is romance. Since the game’s launch, players have been inquiring about potential romantic interests in the game, which is where our Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Romance Guide comes in. While the game gets many things right including weapons, quests, combat; romance remains a staple element.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Romance

When it comes to romance, you don’t have a whole lot of options at your disposal. This is because the game has a dedicated Kirito Mode, which allows you to romance characters including Sinon, Asuna, etc. Apart from this, there are a few other advantages of trying out the Kirito Mode… but they’re not nearly as good as being with your waifus – discussed later!

Our Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Romance outlines all the characters that you can romance in the game – outside of the Kirito Mode. Also, if you think we missed out on a potential romantic interest, don’t forget to let us know in the comments section below and we’ll update the guide accordingly.

Why Should You Invest In The Kirito Mode?

Before we begin, remember I told you investing in the Kirito Mode has its benefits. Apart from the ability to be with waifus including Sinon, Asuna, and more, you unlock two skills i.e. Bullet Deflector and Phantom Bullet Line.

The former is Kirito’s bullet-stopping skill and the latter is Sinon’s skill that generates a purple hue out of your gun that grabs the attention of enemy you’re aim at. Both of these skills are pretty handy so I’d advise checking them out!

Furthermore, you also get Optical Cloak in the store. This gadget essentially allows you to become invisible and more difficult to be spotted by enemies. Given the fact that the story of the Kirito Mode is shorter with all the cutscenes, you should definitely consider investing in it.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Romance Options

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet allows you to create your very own in-game character who assumes the role of the game’s main protagonist. However, a vast majority of romantic interests in Sword Art Online are locked behind the Kirito Mode.

This certainly doesn’t mean that your own character doesn’t get any love. The following is a list of romantic interests from the Main Story. As mentioned earlier, don’t forget to let us know if you think we missed out on a potential romantic interest:

Rain

Strea

Itsuki

Philia

Zeliska

Kureha

Premiere

This is all we have in our Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Romance Guide. If there’s anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!