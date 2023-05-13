This Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Gadgets Guide will tell you all about the different gadgets that are available to you in Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet. We will tell you about the gadgets and what they do along with how long do you need to recharge them before they can be used before.
Be sure to check out our Skills Guide to learn more about Tier-2, Tier-3 Skills and how to unlock them.
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Gadgets
Gadgets are items that you can carry with you. These gadgets can provide you and your party utility and help you in your playthrough of the game.
All of these gadgets can be bought from the shop. You are allowed to carry up to four different gadgets in your arsenal. However, which one, right?
As we have stated before, you have four different gadgets that you can carry at one time.
All of these can be bought from the shop as well, so let’s go ahead and take a look at what you can buy and use during the game.
|Gadget
|Description / Recharge Time
|First Aid Kit
|This gadget gives you HP regeneration for a while. It has a recharge time of 75 seconds.
|Anti-Ailment Kit
|Your resistance to abnormal status is increased.
|Abnormal Status Resistance Kit
|This gadget increases resistance to Abnormal Statuses. It has a recharge time of 75 seconds.
|Frag Grenade
|What do you need to know? It’s a grenade with a 25 second recharge time.
|Plasma Grenade
|This grenade has a plasma explosion upon impact. It has a recharge time of 25 seconds.
|Sticky Grenade
|Standard sticky grenade which explodes after a short amount of time. It has a recharge time of 25 seconds/
|Dekanade
|A plasma grenade with a that detonates after a set amount of time. It has a recharge time of 50 seconds.
|Smoke Grenade
|Smoke grenade, like in every other game. It has a recharge time of 45 seconds.
|Ion Grenade
|This is just a plasma grenade that takes a little longer to detonate. It has a recharge time of 50 seconds.
|Flash Bang
|A grenade that blinds and deafens enemies. It has a recharge time of 45 seconds.
|Proximity Mine
|A mine that will detonate when an enemy approaches it. It has a recharge time of 45 seconds.
|Electromag Stun Trap
|This will make a paralysis field around it when an enemy gets close. It takes 45 seconds to recharge and you need DEX40 for this.
|Anti-AR Veil
|This creates a holographic screen at approximately 2ft high that absorbs incoming damage. You need DEX40 for this as well.
|Cover Vision
|You get a holographic screen that can absorb some damage. It has a recharge time of 75 seconds.
|Combat Knife
|You can do a melee attack. Has a recharge time of 0.1 seconds.
|Poison Knife
|You throw poisoned knives at the enemy. It has a recharge time of 5 seconds.
|Flame Knife
|Throws several knives straight ahead which might blaze the enemy.
|Close Range Specialist Kit
|Your close-range damage increases because of this gadget. It has a recharge time of 75 seconds.
|Meta-Material Optical Camouflage
|You become invisible for a short time but you cannot attack. It has a recharge time of 24 seconds.