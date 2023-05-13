This Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Gadgets Guide will tell you all about the different gadgets that are available to you in Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet. We will tell you about the gadgets and what they do along with how long do you need to recharge them before they can be used before.

Be sure to check out our Skills Guide to learn more about Tier-2, Tier-3 Skills and how to unlock them.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Gadgets

Gadgets are items that you can carry with you. These gadgets can provide you and your party utility and help you in your playthrough of the game.

All of these gadgets can be bought from the shop. You are allowed to carry up to four different gadgets in your arsenal. However, which one, right?

As we have stated before, you have four different gadgets that you can carry at one time.

All of these can be bought from the shop as well, so let’s go ahead and take a look at what you can buy and use during the game.

