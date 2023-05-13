Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Bounty Hunting Guide – How To Complete, Location, Rewards

This Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Bounty Hunting Guide will tell you all about how you can start doing the Bounty quests. We will mention where to get them assigned, what is the Recommended Level and the Unlock condition for each of them and what rewards should you expect for completing one of them.

Bounty Hunting quests require you to venture out into the world and kill players found in it. Bounties can be done to get some very nice rewards and some of them can be quite difficult to do.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Bounty Hunting

These sub quests usually require you to kill a player who is of a high level. You will know the player is nearby you if one of your party members says something akin to ‘Shoukin Kubi’. At this point, you will see the target and you can start trying to take it down.

The rewards for this quest are given to you instantly and you do not need to head back to claim them. Quests will unlock once you complete previous quests so make sure to keep your eyes open on which one of the quests you can do before you head into an area.

Bounty Quest #1 – Introduction

This quest is given to you by Megane at the front desk of the PVP Squadron Room. You need level 13 and you have to hunt the Nebula Gang to the west of the Control Facility. Look at the badge of the facility on the map and move left on the line to locate it. You will be rewarded with 3,000C, 3 Modification Chips, and Battle Jacket M Outfit Recipe.

Bounty Quest #2 – Lone Wolf of the Gun World

This quest is given to you by Megane at the front desk of the PVP Squadron Room. You need a level of 15 to hunt the Sniper Player in the same place as the last bounty. The reward is 4,500C and 5 Modification Chips.

Bounty Quest #3 – The One Named After a Storm

This quest is given to you by Megane at the front desk of the PVP Squadron Room. You need a level of 17 for this. The bounty is in the same place as the last one and will reward you with 6,000C and 5 Modification Chips.

Bounty Quest #4 – Suppressed Evil

This quest is given to you by Megane at the front desk of the PVP Squadron Room. The Recommended Level for this is 20. The bounty is in the same place as the last one and you get 11,000C and 5 Modification Chips.

Bounty Quest #5 – Warrior Confrontation

This quest is given to you by Megane at the front desk of the PVP Squadron Room. The Recommended Level for this is 21. Kill this player near the shipwreck of the Second Area. Find a shipyard and go northeast to find a small base where the bounty resides. The reward for this is 12,000C, 5 Modification Chips, and the Outfit Recipe for Battle Jacket F.

Bounty Quest #6 – Honestly, I Didn’t really Want to Keep Playing

This quest is given to you by Megane at the front desk of the PVP Squadron Room. The level required is 24 and the bounty is in the same place as the last one. The reward for this is 13,000C, 8 Modification Chips, and the Outfit Recipe for Ranger’s Top F.

Bounty Quest #7 – A Whisper to Whisk you into the Night

This quest is given to you by Megane at the front desk of the PVP Squadron Room. The Recommended Level is 27 and the location is the same as the last one. The reward for this is 16,000C, 8 Modification Chips, and the Outfit Recipe for Casual Shirt M.

Bounty Quest #8 – Virtual Nature

This quest is given to you by Megane at the front desk of the PVP Squadron Room. The Recommended Level is 29 and the location is the same as before. The reward is 20,000C, 8 Modification Chips, and the Outfit Recipe for Fashion Shirt F.

Bounty Quest #9 – The Dragon Within a Shooting Star

This quest is given to you by Megane at the front desk of the PVP Squadron Room. The Recommended Level is 32 for this quest. The bounty is at the east entrance to the dome on the map. The reward for this is 24,000C, 8 Modification Chips, and the outfit recipe for Ranger’s Wear M.

Bounty Quest #10 – Diamond Blast

This quest is given to you by Megane at the front desk of the PVP Squadron Room. The Recommended Level is 34 and the reward is 28,000C, 10 Modification Chips, and the Outfit Recipe for Aviator Suit M.

Bounty Quest #11 – Even Dogs can Shoot if they Aim

This quest is given to you by Megane at the front desk of the PVP Squadron Room. The Recommended Level is 34 and the bounty is in the same place as before. The reward is 32,000C, 10 Modification Chips, and Outfit Recipe for Aviator Suit F.

Bounty Quest #12 – Be Careful of the Streets at Night

This quest is given to you by Megane at the front desk of the PVP Squadron Room. The Recommended Level is 36 and the bounty is at the same place as before. The rewards are 37,000C, 10 Modification Chips, and Light Striker F Outfit Recipe.

Bounty Quest #13 – Stalking Devil

This quest is given to you by Megane at the front desk of the PVP Squadron Room. You should be level 37 for this bounty. It is found in the same place as the one before it and you will be rewarded with 43,000C, 3 Releasing Chips, and the Outfit Recipe for the Light Striker M.

Bounty Quest #14 – Would You like to have a Sweets Party?

This quest is given to you by Megane at the front desk of the PVP Squadron Room. The Recommended Level for this is 40 and the reward is 48,000C, 3 Releasing Chips, and the Outfit Recipe for Powered Best M.

Bounty Quest #15 – Line of Fire Under the Moonlight

This quest is given to you by Megane at the front desk of the PVP Squadron Room. The Recommended Level is 44 and the location is the same as before. The reward for this is 56,000C, 3 Releasing Chips and the Outfit Recipe for Flak Top F.

Bounty Quest #16 – Light and Shadow

This quest is given to you by Megane at the front desk of the PVP Squadron Room. The Recommended Level is 47 and the bounty is slightly southwest of the center of the fourth area. The reward for this is 64,000C, 5 Releasing Chips, and the Outfit Recipe for Light Officer Uniform F.

Bounty Quest #17 – The Man which has Withstood Multiple Waves

This quest is given to you by Megane at the front desk of the PVP Squadron Room. The Recommended Level is 50 and the location is the same as in the previous one. The reward for this is 70,000C, 5 Releasing Chips, and the recipe for Light Officer Uniform M.

Bounty Quest #18 – Systematic Approach to Escaping from Reality

This quest is given to you by Megane at the front desk of the PVP Squadron Room. The location is towards the south east of the area 2 and the level recommended is 52. The reward is 78,000C, 5 Modification Chips, and the Outfit Recipe for Stray Saliel M.

Bounty Quest #19 – The Flower of Atonement in your Left Hand

This quest is given to you by Megane at the front desk of the PVP Squadron Room. The Recommended Level is 55 and the location is the same as the last one. The reward is 85,000C and Stray Miniskirt Outfit Recipe along with R1-R3.

Bounty Quest #20 – The Standard of Justice

This quest is given to you by Megane at the front desk of the PVP Squadron Room. The Recommended Level is 58 and the location is the same as the one in the quest before. The reward is 88,000C, R1-R3, and Outfit Recipe for Primary Coat F.

Bounty Quest #21 – Break the World

This quest is given to you by Megane at the front desk of the PVP Squadron Room. Recommended level is 75 and the bounty is in the same place as well. The reward is 90,000C, R4-R6, and Outfit Recipe for Zero Defect M.

Bounty Quest #22 – It’s Already too Late by the Time you Realize

This quest is given to you by Megane at the front desk of the PVP Squadron Room. The location is the same and the reward is 90,000C, R4-R6, and Outfit Recipe for Zero Defect M.

Bounty Quest #23 – Overwhelming Presence M

This quest is given to you by Megane at the front desk of the PVP Squadron Room. The Recommended Level is 90 and the location is the same as before. The reward is 95,000C, R4-R6, and Outfit Recipe for Coat of Nocturne M.

Bounty Quest #24 – Glory on the Other Side of the Dark

This quest is given to you by Megane at the front desk of the PVP Squadron Room. The Recommended Level is 99 and the location is the same. The reward is 10,0000C, Assassin’s Jacket M’s recipe, and Vantage Suit M’s recipe.

That is all we have for our Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Bounty Hunting Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!