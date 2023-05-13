Super Smash Bros Ultimate Ganondorf Guide – How to Play, Moves List, Combos, Outfits

Ganondorf is another solid character added to the Super Smash Bros Ultimate. The major drawback to him is that his movement speed is very slow, though his dash speed and walk speed have been buffed in the new game. Our Super Smash Bros Ultimate Ganondorf Guide will help you learn everything about him moves, combos, playing as Ganondorf, and countering him.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Ganondorf

Ganon makes up for the lack of mobility in the damage department. He has always been represented as a pure powerhouse in Smash Bros. If you are a Zelda fan, you will probably want to check this character out.

Outfits

Ganondorf comes with a couple of alternate costumes. There is a Regular, Pink Cape, Blue Cape, Green Cape, Purple Cape, Pink Cape, Blue Face, and Dark Armor. These alternate costumes are identical to his Wii U appearances.

Moves List and Smash

Ganondorf has increased walking speed as well as increased dash speed. He can jump higher and has greater speed in air, although he is heavier, this improves his already excellent endurance, but makes him even more susceptible to combos.

The universal ability to dash cancel into any ground attack greatly benefits Ganondorf, allowing him to use his relatively quick forward tilt and down tilt while approaching.

The neutral attack deals slightly more damage and no longer have a sour spot. Forward tilt and down tilt deal slightly more damage.

This time around, Ganon has come with new arsenal, his up, down and forward smash all have been replaced with a new and improved smash.

Ganondorf has a new forward smash: a downward sword slash. Ganondorf has a new up smash: an overhead sword swing from front to back. He has a new down smash: a forward hilt thrust that leads into a backward stab.

His special moves are Warlock Punch, Flame Choke, Dark Dive, Wizard’s Foot and his Final Smash is, Ganon, The Demon King. Ganondorf’s Final Smash is now based on his bipedal form from Ocarina of Time.

Instead of slamming the ground with his body, the Demon King slashes with his swords before rushing forward. When Ganondorf activates his Final Smash, the Triforce of Power briefly flashes on the back of his hand.

Please note that our SSBU Ganondorf Character Guide remains a work-in-progress. We will continue to add more content in the coming days.