In our Super Smash Bros Ultimate Cloud Guide, we talk about what changes have been brought on board for Cloud including his moves, combos, playing as Cloud, and countering him.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Cloud

Cloud Strife is once again a part of the new Smash game’s roster though he has been substantially nerfed since Smash 4.

His range and damage output have been reduced, but perhaps the most significant nerf he received is to his Limit Break.

Cloud can fill up the Limit Gauge by using his Limit Charge. Alternately, the more efficient method is to either take damage or deal damage to swiftly fill up the bar.

Either way, when the bar has been filled, Cloud can unleash his Limit Break.

When activated, Limit Break enhances Cloud’s abilities potentially giving him an upper hand over his opponents.

How to Unlock Cloud

Play VS. matches, Cloud will be the 55 th character to unlock.

character to unlock. Clear Classic Mode using Samus or any character within that unlock tree. Cloud will be the 6 th character in the unlock tree after Dark Samus.

character in the unlock tree after Dark Samus. You can have Cloud join the party using the World of Light

Moves List and Limit Game

Limit Charge is his Down Special, but Cloud has 2 Down Special(s). When Limit Break has been activated, the Down Special no longer make him perform a Limit Charge.

Instead, he acquires a new move called Finishing Touch. Finishing Touch does little to no damage but can launch an opponent for a potential juggle.

A notable buff to his “Limit Game” is that the threshold for Limit Gauge has been reduced from 250% to 150%, so the gauges are fully filled at 150% damage while every other aspect of his “Limit Game” has been nerfed.

Unlike Smash 4 Cloud is more vulnerable during his Limit Charge, since he cannot immediately cancel it anymore and will lose some limit, for each hit he takes.

You now must utilize Limit Break properly since you can lose its effects if not used within 15 seconds of fully charging it. Additionally, Finishing Touch has a poor hitbox, but it has been made a few frames faster.

His other Special Moves are Blade Beam, Cross Slash and Climhazzard.

Blade Beam is more effective when used on the ground rather than when airborne. It is a move where Cloud projects a standing beam with his Buster Sword horizontally in front of him.

Cross Slash is a combo move that hits successively if the previous hit connects. The range and knockback of Cross Slash have been increased.

Lastly, he can attack opponents vertically above him, using Climhazzard. Climhazzard can be followed up with an additional plummeting slash.

Tips

You won’t have a good recovery with Cloud, as you would in comparison to other characters in the Smash Bros Ultimate roster.

Cloud’s huge sword gives him good range.

Powerful sword swipes, as well as projectiles. Utilize them and keep your enemies at a distance, until you’re ready to deal the final blow.

Ultimate Cloud Final Smash

Cloud will utilize Omnislash in which he strikes using his sword from different angles. A strong and powerful move.