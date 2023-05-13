Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Character Unlocks Guide

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate features the biggest roster in the history of *legal* Super Smash Bros. and has over 77 playable characters! (Sorry Waluigi). We have constructed a guide to unlock all the characters in the huge roster of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, including the super rare ones. Look out for more content as soon as the game comes out.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Character Unlocks
The characters that are confirmed to be available right from the start include:
- Kirby
- Mario
- Donkey Kong
- Link
- Samus
- Yoshi
- Fox
- Pikachu
Unlockable Characters
The characters that can be unlocked in the game, possibly through the World of Light or by completing a specific set of requirements include:
|Characters
|How to Unlock
|Luigi
|To be Updated
|Ness
|To be Updated
|Captain Falcon
|To be Updated
|Jigglypuff
|To be Updated
|Peach
|To be Updated
|Daisy
|To be Updated
|Bowser
|To be Updated
|Ice Climbers
|To be Updated
|Sheik
|To be Updated
|Zelda
|To be Updated
|Dr. Mario
|To be Updated
|Pichu
|To be Updated
|Falco
|To be Updated
|Marth
|To be Updated
|Lucinda
|To be Updated
|Young Link
|To be Updated
|Ganondorf
|To be Updated
|Mewtwo
|To be Updated
|Roy
|To be Updated
|Chrom
|To be Updated
|Mr. Game & Watch
|To be Updated
|Mega Knight
|To be Updated
|Pit
|To be Updated
|Dark Pit
|To be Updated
|Zero Suit Samus
|To be Updated
|Wario
|To be Updated
|Snake
|To be Updated
|Ike
|To be Updated
|Pokemon Trainer
|To be Updated
|Diddy Kong
|To be Updated
|Lucas
|To be Updated
|Sonic
|To be Updated
|King Dedede
|To be Updated
|Olimar
|To be Updated
|Lucario
|To be Updated
|R.O.B
|To be Updated
|Toon Link
|To be Updated
|Wolf
|To be Updated
|Villager
|To be Updated
|Mega Man
|To be Updated
|Wii Fit Trainer
|To be Updated
|Rosalina & Luma
|To be Updated
|Little Mac
|To be Updated
|Greninja
|To be Updated
|Palutena
|To be Updated
|Pac-Man
|To be Updated
|Robin
|To be Updated
|Shulk
|To be Updated
|Bowser Junior
|To be Updated
|Duck Hunt
|To be Updated
|Ryu
|To be Updated
|Ken
|To be Updated
|Cloud
|To be Updated
|Corrin
|To be Updated
|Bayonetta
|To be Updated
|Inkling
|To be Updated
|Ridley
|To be Updated
|Simon
|To be Updated
|Richter
|To be Updated
|King K Rool
|To be Updated
|Isabelle
|To be Updated
|Incineroar
|To be Updated
|Mii Brawler
|To be Updated
|Mii Swordfighter
|To be Updated
|Mii Gunner
|To be Updated