This Super Mario Odyssey Souvenirs Locations Guide will be listing each Souvenir item’s price and the respective kingdom in which it can be found in so you can easily find and acquire these collectibles.
Super Mario Odyssey Souvenirs Locations
Souvenirs are akin to décor in the new Super Mario Odyssey. There are a lot of souvenirs that are available for you to buy in the various kingdoms. Most Kingdoms will have these souvenirs, and most of them are based on special items or monuments you’ll be seeing in the game
Mushroom Cushion Set
Cost (Local Coins): 10
Kingdom: Mushroom
A tablecloth is also included, seriously what else do you need?
Peach’s Castle Model
Cost (Local Coins): 25
Kingdom: Mushroom
Model of Peach’s Castle.
Plush Frog
Cost (Local Coins): 5
Kingdom: Cap
Toy frog replicas, because why not.
Bonneton Tower Model
Cost (Local Coins): 25
Kingdom: Cap
Model of the tower in Cap Kingdom.
T-Rex Model
Cost (Local Coins): 5
Kingdom: Cascade
Replica of a monstrous dinosaur.
Triceratops Trophy
Cost (Local Coins): 25
Kingdom: Cascade
Replica of a real dinosaur fossil.
Jaxi Statue
Cost (Local Coins): 5
Kingdom: Sand
Statue of the famous Jaxi.
Inverted Pyramid Model
Cost (Local Coins): 25
Kingdom: Sand
Replica of the famous inverted pyramid model in Tostarena ruins.
Rubber Dorrie
Cost (Local Coins): 5
Kingdom: Lake
This is perfect for fans of Dorrie.
Underwater Dome
Cost (Local Coins): 25
Kingdom: Lake
Replica of the Water Plaza in Lake Lamode.
Flowers from Steam Gardens
Cost (Local Coins): 5
Kingdom: Wooded
Flowers from Steam Gardens. A fine gift.
Steam Gardner Watering Can
Cost (Local Coins): 25
Kingdom: Wooded
A watering can that resembles the people of the Wooded Kingdom.
Potted Palm Tree
Cost (Local Coins): 5
Kingdom: Lost
Replica of the tree from Forgotten Isle.
Butterfly Mobile
Cost (Local Coins): 25
Kingdom: Lost
Inspired by the butterflies on Forgotten Isle.
New Donk City Hall Model
Cost (Local Coins): 5
Kingdom: Metro
Model of the City Hall with working lights.
Pauline Statue
Cost (Local Coins): 25
Kingdom: Metro
Statue of the beloved mayor Pauline.
Shiverian Rug
Cost (Local Coins): 5
Kingdom: Snow
Rug featuring patterns similar to Shiverian Clothing.
Shiverial Nesting Dolls
Cost (Local Coins): 25
Kingdom: Snow
Based on winners of past races, are almost identical.
Glass Towel Model
Cost (Local Coins): 5
Kingdom: Seaside
Replica of the glass towers in the center of Bubblaine.
Sand Jar
Cost (Local Coins): 25
Kingdom: Seaside
Filled with sand from the shores of Bubblaine.
Souvenir Forks
Cost (Local Coins): 5
Kingdom: Luncheon
Forks which look like a parent and a child from Mount Volbono.
Vegetable Plate
Cost (Local Coins): 25
Kingdom: Luncheon
A plate perfect for your Souvenir Forks!
Paper Lantern
Cost (Local Coins): 5
Kingdom: Bowser
Lanterns found in Bowser’s castle, used as flashlights once upon a time.
Jizo Statue
Cost (Local Coins): 25
Kingdom: Bowser
Statue of the guardian deities.
Moon Rock Fragment
Cost (Local Coins): 5
Kingdom: Moon
Strange rock.
Moon Lamp
Cost (Local Coins): 25
Kingdom: Moon
Spinning moon lamp to brighten up any room