This Super Mario Odyssey Souvenirs Locations Guide will be listing each Souvenir item’s price and the respective kingdom in which it can be found in so you can easily find and acquire these collectibles.

Super Mario Odyssey Souvenirs Locations

Souvenirs are akin to décor in the new Super Mario Odyssey. There are a lot of souvenirs that are available for you to buy in the various kingdoms. Most Kingdoms will have these souvenirs, and most of them are based on special items or monuments you’ll be seeing in the game

Mushroom Cushion Set

Cost (Local Coins) : 10

Kingdom : Mushroom

A tablecloth is also included, seriously what else do you need?

Peach’s Castle Model

Cost (Local Coins) : 25

Kingdom : Mushroom

Model of Peach’s Castle.

Plush Frog

Cost (Local Coins) : 5

Kingdom : Cap

Toy frog replicas, because why not.

Bonneton Tower Model

Cost (Local Coins) : 25

Kingdom : Cap

Model of the tower in Cap Kingdom.

T-Rex Model

Cost (Local Coins) : 5

Kingdom : Cascade

Replica of a monstrous dinosaur.

Triceratops Trophy

Cost (Local Coins) : 25

Kingdom : Cascade

Replica of a real dinosaur fossil.

Jaxi Statue

Cost (Local Coins) : 5

Kingdom : Sand

Statue of the famous Jaxi.

Inverted Pyramid Model

Cost (Local Coins) : 25

Kingdom : Sand

Replica of the famous inverted pyramid model in Tostarena ruins.

Rubber Dorrie

Cost (Local Coins) : 5

Kingdom : Lake

This is perfect for fans of Dorrie.

Underwater Dome

Cost (Local Coins) : 25

Kingdom : Lake

Replica of the Water Plaza in Lake Lamode.

Flowers from Steam Gardens

Cost (Local Coins) : 5

Kingdom : Wooded

Flowers from Steam Gardens. A fine gift.

Steam Gardner Watering Can

Cost (Local Coins) : 25

Kingdom : Wooded

A watering can that resembles the people of the Wooded Kingdom.

Potted Palm Tree

Cost (Local Coins) : 5

Kingdom : Lost

Replica of the tree from Forgotten Isle.

Butterfly Mobile

Cost (Local Coins) : 25

Kingdom : Lost

Inspired by the butterflies on Forgotten Isle.

New Donk City Hall Model

Cost (Local Coins) : 5

Kingdom : Metro

Model of the City Hall with working lights.

Pauline Statue

Cost (Local Coins) : 25

Kingdom : Metro

Statue of the beloved mayor Pauline.

Shiverian Rug

Cost (Local Coins) : 5

Kingdom : Snow

Rug featuring patterns similar to Shiverian Clothing.

Shiverial Nesting Dolls

Cost (Local Coins) : 25

Kingdom : Snow

Based on winners of past races, are almost identical.

Glass Towel Model

Cost (Local Coins) : 5

Kingdom : Seaside

Replica of the glass towers in the center of Bubblaine.

Sand Jar

Cost (Local Coins) : 25

Kingdom : Seaside

Filled with sand from the shores of Bubblaine.

Souvenir Forks

Cost (Local Coins) : 5

Kingdom : Luncheon

Forks which look like a parent and a child from Mount Volbono.

Vegetable Plate

Cost (Local Coins) : 25

Kingdom : Luncheon

A plate perfect for your Souvenir Forks!

Paper Lantern

Cost (Local Coins) : 5

Kingdom : Bowser

Lanterns found in Bowser’s castle, used as flashlights once upon a time.

Jizo Statue

Cost (Local Coins) : 25

Kingdom : Bowser

Statue of the guardian deities.

Moon Rock Fragment

Cost (Local Coins) : 5

Kingdom : Moon

Strange rock.