In this Super Mario Odyssey Musical Toad Locations Guide, we will guide you on locations of all the Musical Toads in Super Mario Odyssey. Super Mario Odyssey is full of activities and fun content that will keep you occupied for hours.

For more help on Super Mario Odyssey, you can check out our Peach Locations Guide, Stickers Locations Guide, and Tips and Tricks Guide.

Super Mario Odyssey Musical Toad Locations

During your adventure, you will also find the Musical Toad jamming in different places asking you to play songs for him to jam.

There are five locations where you will find the Musical Toad jamming to his favorite tunes. Once you approach one, he will ask you to play a specific song but the name of the song will not be clear. He will ask you in the form of a riddle.

We have mentioned the song names along with the location where you can find Musical Toad below.

Desert Kingdom

In the Desert Kingdom, you will find Musical Toad on the roof of a building. To find him, start with getting to the fountain in the town.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Use the flower on the very left-hand side just behind the three pots near it to reach the rooftops. Keep heading up till the point where you come across a skull man who is enjoying the sound produced by the radio. Once you are at the top, possess the electricity lines.

Start heading left and then on the next two turns, keep heading straight. You will end up on a roof with two cacti. Get off here to find Musical Toad on the yellow roof.

He will ask you to play a boss fight music so you can play any boss fight music for him to get a Power Moon.

Wooded Kingdom

In the Wooded Kingdom, the first thing that you want to do is warp to the Summit Path Flag on the right side of the map. Once there, head to the maraca-music skeleton and drop down the ledge near him. You will find the Musical Toad there across the small brook.

Interact with him and he’ll ask you to play something that reminds him of “sky-high coins a-plenty”. Play ‘Above the Clouds’ for him and get that Power Moon.

Metro Kingdom

In the Metro Kingdom, you can find the Musical Toad in the park located on the right of Crazy Cap Store.

Go past the people rope skipping in the park and come across the Musical Toad. Interact with him and he’ll request you to play something that makes him think about “revving a tiny engine”.

So, Play the RV Car Theme for him. If you have not unlocked this track yet, you can do so by completing the RV circuit across the Crazy Cap Store. Once done, find the tune in the door on the upper left side outside the circuit.

Luncheon Kingdom

In the Luncheon Kingdom, you can find the Musical Toad on a platform located across the pink lava. Start by going past the humanoid fork and his sign, crossing the pink lava ahead of the Odyssey.

Continue heading towards the right of the Koopa Troopa till you see the floating corn-bob, throw your cap at a lava bubble to possess it and start swimming to the left side till you reach the blue and green blocks on the right side.

When you locate the green and blue blocks on your right side, get on them. Continue in the corridor and when it ends, jump to your left.

Jump again to find an invisible block, which will take you to the Musical Toad. The theme he needs is “I’ve become a monster!”. Play for him the music, which is played when you possess the T-Rex in the Cascade Kingdom and get a Power Moon.

Mushroom Kingdom

The Musical Toad in the Mushroom Kingdom can easily be spotted. Just head out of the Odyssey and go left till you come across the Musical Toad near the fountain.

Play something that reminds him of a “flat-n-blocky classic”. Play any 8-Bit track to make him jam and take the Power Moon