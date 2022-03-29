“CoD 2.0 Era” To Bring “Subscription-Based Content” For Call Of Duty

Call of Duty appears to be getting ready to transition into a “subscription-based content” service in the near future.

According to a new job listing (via CharlieIntel) from earlier today, publisher Activision seeks an influencer marketing manager to manage the Call of Duty franchise as it enters a new “CoD 2.0 era” in 2022.

The listing furthermore mentions CoD 2.0 to feature “an extraordinary lineup of innovations in curated player experiences, multi-platform gameplay, subscription-based content, mobile game development, and a move to always on community and player connectivity.”

The job listing is no longer available at the time of writing, stating that the position has been filed. Either that or the listing was removed to stop the community from speculating about the future of the Call of Duty franchise.

New Activision job listing says "2022 is a stellar opportunity" with "line up of innovations in curated player experiences, multi-platform game play, subscription-based content, mobile game development, and a move to always on community and player connectivity" called "CoD 2.0" pic.twitter.com/mljg9dKShl — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) March 28, 2022

Take note that Activision was sending out surveys last year to ask players about their opinions on a battle pass subscription for Call of Duty. The survey specifically asked respondents to enter a suitable price that they would be willing to pay for an entire year of subscription, but which should be higher than $70.

The survey also suggested that a single, year-long subscription pass would net players a complete Call of Duty game, all of its seasonal content (maps, modes, etc.) for the year, and possibly exclusive bonuses.

Call of Duty has always received a battle pass for each season. What Activision is considering now is allowing players to subscribe for the entire year instead of purchasing multiple battle passes. That will essentially lock players for the duration while saving them a few bucks for pre-ordering post-release content.