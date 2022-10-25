Study Finds Video Games Have No Impact on Well-Being

It’s a common phrase that every gamer has heard from their parents over the years, and that we see in the news quite often; the dichotomy of how much gaming is too much. Video games have often been accused of negatively affecting peoples’ mental health. However, a new study says otherwise.

The study, undertaken by four different researchers, found that time spent playing video games was unlikely to affect the well-being of a person. While the study found that the chance is not zero, it is very small, and further data is needed to create a truly accurate picture, rather than relying on hysteria as many countries have in terms of lawmaking.

The study was undertaken by observing the gaming habits and behavioral data from nearly 40,000 gamers, using game-behavior data, data from major publishers, and the gamers’ own assessments. Each of the major publishers contributed a game, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Apex Legends, EVE Online, Forza Horizon 4, Gran Turismo 4, Outriders, and The Crew 2.

Over the course of the six weeks, the study repeatedly reached out to gamers to ask about how they felt during their gaming times and the positive and negative emotions that came with it. While the games that publishers contributed were included, the study also asked around for players of a much wider variety of games.

Discovering the well-being was not a clear-cut issue, either. Long periods of leisure time might lead to boredom, which, while increasing play-time for games would also decrease well-being. Either way, the results spoke for themselves. A meta-analysis showed that play-time had no real effect on mood. Even adding an hour to playtime did not affect the data. Conversely, life satisfaction had essentially no affect on gameplay. However, it was shown that if players were motivated to play, then play-time had a positive impact.

There is, of course, a lot more to the study and all of the data, but the results are the same, regardless. And even without the study, it’s common knowledge to always take breaks when you play games, not just for the sake of your mood but also for your health, so hopefully this study will have a noticeable effect on how gaming is treated.