Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy requires players to level up their jobs by gaining EXP. One of the easiest ways to give a job a booster shot in EXP is through Anima Shards. So, in this guide, we will let you know how you can farm Anima Shards in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

What are Anima Shards?

Anima Shards are consumables that can be used to gain EXP to level up jobs in Strangers of Paradise.

Anima Shards help you level up your preferred job and become stronger, so naturally, they are very important for progression. For this reason, this guide will help you farm Anima Shards so you can easily level up faster.

Each Anima Shard provides 4000 EXP. This high EXP becomes even more crucial when you have leveled up a job multiple times and need a ton of EXP to level up again for the next level.

How to Farm Anima Shards in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Anima Shards are most commonly deposited in your inventory when moving through certain areas. This is the easiest method to get Anima shards. So, the first tip is that you see which levels provide most Anima Shards, and then replay them several times so you can farm the Anima Shards in the same spots.

With repeated plays, you will be completing the area faster each time and the farming rate will only increase.

Also, completing the level will reward you with more Anima Shards so it’s always a win win situation for you if you replay levels multiple times.

If you don’t want to complete a mission, you get to keep the loot you already have even if you abandon the mission so if a mission lets you loot Anima Shards early on, you can simply abandon then restart to keep the grind going on.

The second tip is to defeat optional enemies at each level. This is mostly for your first attempt, as you can get additional Anima Shards this way.

Look around side paths and for secret paths that can lead you to these enemies. Tonberries specially drop Anima Shards when you kill them, so it’s a guaranteed Anima Shard every time you kill it.

Lastly, join multiplayer games to increase your Anima Shard collection. Having other players by your side allows you to complete levels much faster and you also get the complete loot of the level, so you can farm much faster than playing alone.

These are all the Anima Shard farming tips we have currently, and we hope these help you in your journey through Stranger of Paradise.