Stoneshard Herbs Guide

Crafting plays a huge role in the gameplay mechanics of Stoneshard. Stoneshard Herbs are an essential part of that crafting mechanic as they are used for various potions and healing items. They also main their effect even if eaten. In this guide, we will list all the different herbs and what its effect is.

Stoneshard Herbs

This list contains all the different herbs and mushrooms that can be obtained in the game and the effects of all those herbs.

Agrimony

It has the following effects:

Energy Replenishment: +5

Health Restoration: +0.5% (45 x)

Immunity: +1%

Bogbean

It has the following effects:

Intoxication Change: -0.2% (45 x)

Pain Resistance: +5% (45 x)

Pain Change: -0.5% (45 x)

Morale Change: +0.1% (45 x)

Bleed Resistance: +3% (45 x)

Thyme

It has the following effects:

Pain Resistance: +5% (45 x)

Energy Replenishment: +1

Health Restoration: +1% (45 x)

Immunity: +3%

Poppy

It has the following effects:

Intoxication Change: +0.25% (45 x)

Pain Change: -0.25% (45 x)

Sanity Change: -0.15 (45 x)

Morale: +4%

Morale Change: +0.25% (45 x)

Burdrock

It has the following effects:

Intoxication Change: +0.1% (45 x)

Health Restoration: +0.2% (45 x)

Immunity: +1%

Horsetail

It has the following effects:

Intoxication Change: -0.01% (45 x)

Health Restoration: +0.25% (45 x)

Healing Efficiency: +5% (45 x)

Bleed Resistance: +5% (45 x)

Peppermint

It has the following effects:

Hunger Resistance:+5% (45 x)

Intoxication Change: +5% (45 x)

Healing Efficiency: +10% (45 x)

Immunity: +2%

Pinecap

It has the following effects:

Hunger: -2%

Intoxication: -3%

Energy Replenishment: +2

Fly Argaric

It has the following effects:

Hunger: -1%

Intoxication: +40%

Sanity: -20%

Death Cap

It has the following effects: