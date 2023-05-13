Stoneshard Herbs Guide

Crafting plays a huge role in the gameplay mechanics of Stoneshard. Stoneshard Herbs are an essential part of that crafting mechanic as they are used for various potions and healing items. They also main their effect even if eaten. In this guide, we will list all the different herbs and what its effect is.
Stoneshard Herbs
This list contains all the different herbs and mushrooms that can be obtained in the game and the effects of all those herbs.
Agrimony
It has the following effects:
- Energy Replenishment: +5
- Health Restoration: +0.5% (45 x)
- Immunity: +1%
Bogbean
It has the following effects:
- Intoxication Change: -0.2% (45 x)
- Pain Resistance: +5% (45 x)
- Pain Change: -0.5% (45 x)
- Morale Change: +0.1% (45 x)
- Bleed Resistance: +3% (45 x)
Thyme
It has the following effects:
- Pain Resistance: +5% (45 x)
- Energy Replenishment: +1
- Health Restoration: +1% (45 x)
- Immunity: +3%
Poppy
It has the following effects:
- Intoxication Change: +0.25% (45 x)
- Pain Change: -0.25% (45 x)
- Sanity Change: -0.15 (45 x)
- Morale: +4%
- Morale Change: +0.25% (45 x)
Burdrock
It has the following effects:
- Intoxication Change: +0.1% (45 x)
- Health Restoration: +0.2% (45 x)
- Immunity: +1%
Horsetail
It has the following effects:
- Intoxication Change: -0.01% (45 x)
- Health Restoration: +0.25% (45 x)
- Healing Efficiency: +5% (45 x)
- Bleed Resistance: +5% (45 x)
Peppermint
It has the following effects:
- Hunger Resistance:+5% (45 x)
- Intoxication Change: +5% (45 x)
- Healing Efficiency: +10% (45 x)
- Immunity: +2%
Pinecap
It has the following effects:
- Hunger: -2%
- Intoxication: -3%
- Energy Replenishment: +2
Fly Argaric
It has the following effects:
- Hunger: -1%
- Intoxication: +40%
- Sanity: -20%
Death Cap
It has the following effects:
- Hunger: -1%
- Intoxication: +60%
- Sanity: -10%