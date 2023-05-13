Stoneshard Attributes Guide

Stoneshard provides players with a large variety of different aspects of character customization that alters gameplay. Knowing about these Stoneshard Attributes before stepping into battle will help you immensely with taking down your opponents.
Stoneshard Attributes
Note: The properties of some attributes have yet to be discovered. This guide will be updated as more information is uncovered about them.
Energy and Vitality Attributes
|Attribute
|Details
|Health
|The maximum amount of damage that can be inflicted onto you before you die.
|Health Restoration
|The rate at which your Health is regenerated.
|Healing Efficiency
|Shows the total amount healing being gained from all sources.
|Max Health Threshold
|The maximum amount of health you can regenerate.
|Energy
|The amount of Energy available which you can use on your abilities.
|Energy Restoration
|The rate at which your Energy is regenerated.
|Damage Taken
|The total amount of damage received from all sources.
|Damage Reflection
|The % of melee damage your return back to the sender.
|Life Drain
|The % of attack damage you gain as Health.
|Energy Drain
|The % of attack damage you gain as Energy.
|Protection
|The amount of Physical Damage absorbed by you.
|Fortitude
|Makes negative status effects on you wear off quicker.
Leveling Attributes
|Attribute
|Details
|AP
|It stands for ‘Attribute Points’. These can be used to boost your primary stats. Every time you level up, 2 AP are received.
|SP
|It stands for ‘Skill Points’. These can be used to learn new abilities. Every time you level up, 1 SP is received.
|Level
|The maximum level you can reach is 30.
|Experience
|The total number of experience points gained by you.
|Received Experience
|The number of experience points gained from killing enemies.
Primary Attributes
|Attribute
|Details
|Strength
|Strength governs the following primary abilities: Crit Efficiency, Bodypart Damage, Armor Damage, Block Chance, Block Power, Crit Efficiency, Melee Damage.
|Agility
|Agility governs the following combat abilities: Stealth, Lock-picking, Disarming, Crit Chance, Counter Chance, Fumble Chance, Dodge Chance.
|Perception
|Perception lets you be aware of your surroundings to easily detect danger and attack precisely. It influences the following abilities: Accuracy, Stealth, Crit Chance, Ranged Damage, Bonus Range.
|Vitality
|Vitality governs your endurance and survivability. It influences the following abilities: Max Energy, Energy Restoration, Immunity, Healing Efficiency, Health Restoration, Max Health.
|Willpower
|Willpower affects your Magic capabilities and increases pain tolerance. It governs the following abilities: Magic Resistance, Pain Resistance, Magic Power, Abilities Energy Costs, Cooldown Durations, Fortitude.
Secondary Attributes
|Attribute
|Details
|Main-Hand Damage
|The damage you inflict with your main-hand weapon.
|Off-Hand Damage
|The damage you inflict with your off-hand weapon.
|Weapon Damage
|Changes the damage you inflict with your strikes.
|Magic Power
|Changes the damage and potency of most spells.
|Accuracy
|It is the chance of striking the target with attacks and some specific spells. The Dodge Chance of the target affects the accuracy of your attack.
|Crit Chance
|It is the chance to land a powerful attack or spell.
|Crit Efficiency
|It is the extra damage you inflict with your critical hits. It also increases the potency of critical spells.
|Block Chance
|The chance to block an incoming melee hit and neglect some of its damage. Having a shield equipped will allow you to also block ranged attacks.
|Block Power
|The maximum amount of damage you can neglect when you block an attack. Blocking has 50% less effectiveness with Magic and Nature damage.
|Counter Chance
|The chance to deliver a counter attack when you receive a melee attack from an opponent.
|Dodge Chance
|The chance to completely dodge an attack or some specific spells.
|Fumble Chance
|The chance to deal only 50% of the true damage of an attack. Fumbled spells have a longer cooldown duration and also use up more Energy.
|Lock-picking & Disarming
|The chance to pick a lock or deactivate a trap.
|Stealth
|Stealth mode’s effectiveness.
|Knockback Resistance
|The % chance that an attack, which can knock you back, will not do so.
|Stun Resistance
|The % chance that an attack, which can stun you, will not do so.
|Bleed Resistance
|The % chance that an attack, which can cause you to bleed, will not do so.
|Spells Energy Cost
|The amount of Energy needed to cast a spell.
|Skills Energy Cost
|The amount of Energy needed to use a skill.
|Cooldowns Duration
|The amount of turns it will take for an ability to be usable again.