Stoneshard Attributes Guide

Stoneshard provides players with a large variety of different aspects of character customization that alters gameplay. Knowing about these Stoneshard Attributes before stepping into battle will help you immensely with taking down your opponents.

Stoneshard Attributes

Note: The properties of some attributes have yet to be discovered. This guide will be updated as more information is uncovered about them.

Energy and Vitality Attributes

Attribute Details Health The maximum amount of damage that can be inflicted onto you before you die. Health Restoration The rate at which your Health is regenerated. Healing Efficiency Shows the total amount healing being gained from all sources. Max Health Threshold The maximum amount of health you can regenerate. Energy The amount of Energy available which you can use on your abilities. Energy Restoration The rate at which your Energy is regenerated. Damage Taken The total amount of damage received from all sources. Damage Reflection The % of melee damage your return back to the sender. Life Drain The % of attack damage you gain as Health. Energy Drain The % of attack damage you gain as Energy. Protection The amount of Physical Damage absorbed by you. Fortitude Makes negative status effects on you wear off quicker.

Leveling Attributes

Attribute Details AP It stands for ‘Attribute Points’. These can be used to boost your primary stats. Every time you level up, 2 AP are received. SP It stands for ‘Skill Points’. These can be used to learn new abilities. Every time you level up, 1 SP is received. Level The maximum level you can reach is 30. Experience The total number of experience points gained by you. Received Experience The number of experience points gained from killing enemies.

Primary Attributes

Attribute Details Strength Strength governs the following primary abilities: Crit Efficiency, Bodypart Damage, Armor Damage, Block Chance, Block Power, Crit Efficiency, Melee Damage. Agility Agility governs the following combat abilities: Stealth, Lock-picking, Disarming, Crit Chance, Counter Chance, Fumble Chance, Dodge Chance. Perception Perception lets you be aware of your surroundings to easily detect danger and attack precisely. It influences the following abilities: Accuracy, Stealth, Crit Chance, Ranged Damage, Bonus Range. Vitality Vitality governs your endurance and survivability. It influences the following abilities: Max Energy, Energy Restoration, Immunity, Healing Efficiency, Health Restoration, Max Health. Willpower Willpower affects your Magic capabilities and increases pain tolerance. It governs the following abilities: Magic Resistance, Pain Resistance, Magic Power, Abilities Energy Costs, Cooldown Durations, Fortitude.

Secondary Attributes

