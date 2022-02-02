Steam Deck Verified Games List

By Editorial Team

With Steam Deck’s imminent launch, potential buyers must be wondering which games will be playable on Valve’s handheld console. While Valve has promised that pretty much the entire Steam library will be accessible on Steam Deck, some games are more suited for the portable machine. To assure fans further, Valve is constantly announcing new Steam Deck verified games that are confirmed to work on Steam Deck and the list of those working titles has now reached a commendable 100 games.

Below we have mentioned all the games that are confirmed to work on Steam Deck out of the box. The list is divided into Verified and Playable categories.

Verified are the ones that are confirmed by Valve themselves to be 100% working while the Playable games list includes those games that will work but might be missing some features or could have potential issues.

Keep in mind that this list of Steam Deck verified games isn’t final and Valve will continue to work with the game developers to constantly add new games for the portable machine.

Game Status
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Verified
APE OUT Verified
Baba Is You Verified
Cuphead Verified
Celeste Verified
Circuit Superstars Verified
Castle Crashers (Castle Crashers®) Verified
Death Trash Verified
Daymare: 1998 Verified
DARK SOULS™ III Verified
DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin Verified
Death’s Door Verified
Dishonored Verified
DEATH STRANDING Verified
Eastward Verified
FINAL FANTASY Verified
Gunfire Reborn Verified
Ghostrunner Verified
GRIME Verified
Guacamelee! 2 Verified
Hellish Quart Verified
HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ Verified
Hollow Knight Verified
Hades Verified
Into the Breach Verified
Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms Verified
Kingdom Rush Vengeance (Kingdom Rush Vengeance – Tower Defense) Verified
Life is Strange 2- Episode 2 Verified
LIMBO Verified
Life is Strange 2 Verified
Mark of the Ninja: Remastered Verified
Manifold Garden Verified
Mad Max Verified
Noita Verified
OCTOPATH TRAVELER (OCTOPATH TRAVELER™) Verified
PowerWash Simulator Verified
Psychonauts 2 Verified
Portal 2 Verified
Paint the Town Red Verified
Rogue Legacy 2 Verified
Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- Verified
Remnant: From the Ashes Verified
Roundguard Verified
RAD Verified
Risk of Rain 2 Verified
Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice (Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition) Verified
SCARLET NEXUS Verified
Super Mega Baseball 3 Verified
Sable Verified
Sam & Max Save the World Verified
The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Verified
Tetris® Effect: Connected Verified
Twelve Minutes Verified
The Messenger Verified
Tunche Verified
The Jackbox Party Pack 8 Verified
The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante Verified
Total War: WARHAMMER II Verified
Webbed Verified
Wytchwood Verified
Among Trees Playable
A Way Out Playable
Battlefield 4 Playable
Battlefield 1 Playable
Battlefield V Playable
BRAVELY DEFAULT II Playable
Black Skylands Playable
Cats in Time Playable
Cookie Clicker Playable
Crypt of the NecroDancer Playable
Dyson Sphere Program Playable
Dead Space™ 3 Playable
Farming Simulator 19 Playable
Factorio Playable
It Takes Two Playable
Inscryption Playable
Lost in Random™ Playable
Madden NFL 22 Playable
MADNESS: Project Nexus Playable
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Playable
Need for Speed™ Heat Playable
NieR:Automata™ Playable
Plants vs. Zombies: Game of the Year (Plants vs. Zombies GOTY Edition) Playable
Rise of the Tomb Raider (Rise of the Tomb Raider™) Playable
RimWorld Playable
Swords of Legends Online Playable
Season of Mystery: The Cherry Blossom Murders Playable
STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II Playable
Stormworks: Build and Rescue Playable
STAR WARS™: The Old Republic™ Playable
Slay the Spire Playable
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI) Playable
STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™ Playable
Subnautica Playable
Tomb Raider Playable
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Playable
Tribes of Midgard Playable
Titanfall® 2 Playable
Valheim Playable
War Thunder Playable
Wasteland 3 Playable
