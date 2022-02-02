Steam Deck Verified Games List

With Steam Deck’s imminent launch, potential buyers must be wondering which games will be playable on Valve’s handheld console. While Valve has promised that pretty much the entire Steam library will be accessible on Steam Deck, some games are more suited for the portable machine. To assure fans further, Valve is constantly announcing new Steam Deck verified games that are confirmed to work on Steam Deck and the list of those working titles has now reached a commendable 100 games.
Below we have mentioned all the games that are confirmed to work on Steam Deck out of the box. The list is divided into Verified and Playable categories.
Verified are the ones that are confirmed by Valve themselves to be 100% working while the Playable games list includes those games that will work but might be missing some features or could have potential issues.
Keep in mind that this list of Steam Deck verified games isn’t final and Valve will continue to work with the game developers to constantly add new games for the portable machine.
|Game
|Status
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite
|Verified
|APE OUT
|Verified
|Baba Is You
|Verified
|Cuphead
|Verified
|Celeste
|Verified
|Circuit Superstars
|Verified
|Castle Crashers (Castle Crashers®)
|Verified
|Death Trash
|Verified
|Daymare: 1998
|Verified
|DARK SOULS™ III
|Verified
|DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin
|Verified
|Death’s Door
|Verified
|Dishonored
|Verified
|DEATH STRANDING
|Verified
|Eastward
|Verified
|FINAL FANTASY
|Verified
|Gunfire Reborn
|Verified
|Ghostrunner
|Verified
|GRIME
|Verified
|Guacamelee! 2
|Verified
|Hellish Quart
|Verified
|HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™
|Verified
|Hollow Knight
|Verified
|Hades
|Verified
|Into the Breach
|Verified
|Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms
|Verified
|Kingdom Rush Vengeance (Kingdom Rush Vengeance – Tower Defense)
|Verified
|Life is Strange 2- Episode 2
|Verified
|LIMBO
|Verified
|Life is Strange 2
|Verified
|Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
|Verified
|Manifold Garden
|Verified
|Mad Max
|Verified
|Noita
|Verified
|OCTOPATH TRAVELER (OCTOPATH TRAVELER™)
|Verified
|PowerWash Simulator
|Verified
|Psychonauts 2
|Verified
|Portal 2
|Verified
|Paint the Town Red
|Verified
|Rogue Legacy 2
|Verified
|Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-
|Verified
|Remnant: From the Ashes
|Verified
|Roundguard
|Verified
|RAD
|Verified
|Risk of Rain 2
|Verified
|Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice (Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition)
|Verified
|SCARLET NEXUS
|Verified
|Super Mega Baseball 3
|Verified
|Sable
|Verified
|Sam & Max Save the World
|Verified
|The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
|Verified
|Tetris® Effect: Connected
|Verified
|Twelve Minutes
|Verified
|The Messenger
|Verified
|Tunche
|Verified
|The Jackbox Party Pack 8
|Verified
|The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante
|Verified
|Total War: WARHAMMER II
|Verified
|Webbed
|Verified
|Wytchwood
|Verified
|Among Trees
|Playable
|A Way Out
|Playable
|Battlefield 4
|Playable
|Battlefield 1
|Playable
|Battlefield V
|Playable
|BRAVELY DEFAULT II
|Playable
|Black Skylands
|Playable
|Cats in Time
|Playable
|Cookie Clicker
|Playable
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Playable
|Dyson Sphere Program
|Playable
|Dead Space™ 3
|Playable
|Farming Simulator 19
|Playable
|Factorio
|Playable
|It Takes Two
|Playable
|Inscryption
|Playable
|Lost in Random™
|Playable
|Madden NFL 22
|Playable
|MADNESS: Project Nexus
|Playable
|NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
|Playable
|Need for Speed™ Heat
|Playable
|NieR:Automata™
|Playable
|Plants vs. Zombies: Game of the Year (Plants vs. Zombies GOTY Edition)
|Playable
|Rise of the Tomb Raider (Rise of the Tomb Raider™)
|Playable
|RimWorld
|Playable
|Swords of Legends Online
|Playable
|Season of Mystery: The Cherry Blossom Murders
|Playable
|STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II
|Playable
|Stormworks: Build and Rescue
|Playable
|STAR WARS™: The Old Republic™
|Playable
|Slay the Spire
|Playable
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI)
|Playable
|STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™
|Playable
|Subnautica
|Playable
|Tomb Raider
|Playable
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Playable
|Tribes of Midgard
|Playable
|Titanfall® 2
|Playable
|Valheim
|Playable
|War Thunder
|Playable
|Wasteland 3
|Playable