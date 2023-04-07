Steam Deck Sales Could Reach 3M in 2023, Research Firm Believes

The research firm Omdia believes that the playerbase of the Steam Deck could reach up to three million users by the end of this year, if the current trend holds true. Considering that the Steam Deck reached 1.6 million in a year after releasing in 2022, it’s not that far out of a guess.

The number of Steam Deck sales has already increased 14 percent to 1.9 million units so far this year. If the same trend holds, the Steam Deck will likely reach two million units very soon, and will likely reach that three million mark before the year ends.

The Steam Deck hit the jackpot of PC gamers when it came to portable handheld gaming, allowing players to take their whole Steam library on the go with them instead of having to rely on a bulky laptop or hauling their entire setup around with them. The various different options to buy, with differing levels of power at different costs, also likely helped.

Omdia does remark that the appeal of the Steam Deck is mainly to a niche market (mainly those PC gamers who would buy a Steam Deck to begin with) but this is also only the start. The company is planning on marketing its SteamOS to other platforms such as Chromebooks, and with the Steam Deck proving there’s a market for such things, who knows what they’ll do next.

Valve has previously attempted to break away from Windows with other aspects of PC tech development, such as the Steam Machine that launched in 2015, only to flop. While that failed because many gamers saw other alternatives as better, the Steam Deck is entering into a fairly new market of handheld gaming like the Switch, with its own niche in the form of PC games.

Either way, hopefully the Steam Deck continues to be a great success for Valve even more than it was before.