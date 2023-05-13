State of Decay 2 Traits Guide – All Character Traits, Effects

The State of Decay 2 Traits Guide is for the different Traits that you are likely to encounter in State of Decay 2. We have all the possible traits along with the unique ability that each one holds.
See which one you get and what it means for you going forward in your journey in the post-apocalyptic world.
State of Decay 2 Traits
When you select a character, there is absolutely no way of knowing what you will get because getting a trait is very random.
It is like being born into the world with a unique talent or knowledge. Alternatively, like having careers or work experiences before all the shit happened to the world and zombies were all around.
Traits, therefore, define a survivor’s personality and own uniqueness. These qualities have an effect on your performance and the world around you. Below you can find all the Traits that we have come across so far and the effects that each carries.
|Trait
|Effect
|Angler
|Unlock skill “Fishing” which will add 2 pints of Food per day
|Animal Lover
|N/A
|Basketball Fan
|Morale bonus from facilities with a Projector
|Birdwatcher
|Has some effect on skills
|Blade Collector
|Has some effect on skills
|Bold Driver
|N/A
|Bleak Outlook
|A deduction of 7 points in the Morale attribute
|Broad-Shouldered
|+15 for total carrying capacity
|BBQ Master
|Unlocks skill “Cooking”
|Carries Hand Sanitizer
|+50 when it comes to resisting Infections
|Camp Physician
|Unlocks skill “Medicine”
|Comic Book Dealer
|Morale bonus is granted from an upgraded Lounge and “Geek Trivia” skill is unlocked
|Decent Shot
|Bonus to “Shooting” skill
|Delivery Driver
|Unlocks skill “Driving”
|Dependable Friend
|+50% Standing Rewards Frustration does not go up easily
|Does Yoga
|Morale is granted a bonus from Fighting training facilities and Fighting skill is also improved.
|Empathetic
|Looks for the more diplomatic effort to end a conflict.
|EMT
|Has some effect on skills
|Exhaustion
|Addition of 60 points in Fatigue attribute Deduction of 15 points in Morale attribute
|Exuberant
|+20 to total Stamina Fatigue Severity decreases by 50%
|Film Director
|Standing Rewards increase by 50%
|Fleet Manager
|Unlocks and improves ‘Mechanics’ skill
|Food Critic
|A deduction of 5 points in Morale attribute however an upgraded kitchen will increase Morale
|Former Model
|Affects Skills
|Grew Up Around Cars
|Bonus to morale is granted from the Auto Shop
|Grew Up Poor
|N/A
|Hiker
|Bonus is granted to Morale from outdoor bed facilities. Cardio skill is improved
|Hong Kong Cinema Fan
|Morale bonus from facilities with a Projector Affects Skills and Fighting skill improved
|IT Worker
|Unlocks and improves ‘Computer’ skill
|LARPer
|Unlocks “Acting” skill
|Lies About Age
|Standing Rewards increase by 25%
|Loved Riding Bikes
|Has some effect on skills
|Loved School
|N/A
|Loved to Dance
|Morale bonus from having a Lounge Cardio skill improved.
|Loved to Hunt
|Has some effect on skills
|Low Pain Threshold
|Fighting experience rate goes up by 66% Max Health is reduced by 30 points Improves Fighting skill
|Meal Delivery Driver
|Has some effect on skills
|Majored in Chemistry
|Unlocks and improves ‘Chemistry’ skill
|Minored in Chemistry
|Unlocks and improves ‘Chemistry’ skill
|Needs Quiet Time
|Frustration can arise easily and the person with this trait can be irritated by others without much effort.
|Neighborhood Watch
|Has some effect on skills
|Nosy
|Morale is decreased by 3 points. Has some effect on skills
|Partner in a Law Firm
|Unlocks “Law” skill
|Plans Ahead
|Unknown
|Played Sports
|Affects Cardio
|Quilter
|Adds “Sewing” skill
|Railroad Engineer
|Affects “Mechanics” skill
|Rescues Spiders
|N/A
|Science Teacher
|Unlocks skill “Chemistry”
|Sewer Dweller
|Community Standing Rewards go down by 50%
|Slightly Stocky
|Total Health increased by 20 points Total Stamina decreased by 10 points
|Sold Fertilizer
|Unlocks “Gardening” skill
|Telemarketer
|Affects Wits
|The Muscle
|Powerhouse Skill
|Undertaker
|Improves higher base cardio skill
|Vacationed in Spain
|N/A
|Vlogger
|Unlocks “Self-Promotion” skill
|Will Drink Anything
|Bonus is granted to Morale from Stills and Bars
|Whittler
|This unlocks the Craftmanship Skill