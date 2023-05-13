State of Decay 2 Traits Guide – All Character Traits, Effects

The State of Decay 2 Traits Guide is for the different Traits that you are likely to encounter in State of Decay 2. We have all the possible traits along with the unique ability that each one holds.

See which one you get and what it means for you going forward in your journey in the post-apocalyptic world.

State of Decay 2 Traits

When you select a character, there is absolutely no way of knowing what you will get because getting a trait is very random.

It is like being born into the world with a unique talent or knowledge. Alternatively, like having careers or work experiences before all the shit happened to the world and zombies were all around.

Traits, therefore, define a survivor’s personality and own uniqueness. These qualities have an effect on your performance and the world around you. Below you can find all the Traits that we have come across so far and the effects that each carries.

