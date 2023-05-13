State of Decay 2 Stamina Guide – How To Find A Bed, Replenish Stamina

Be sure to check out our other State of Decay 2 Guides for more coverage on the game.

Your character in State of Decay 2 is like any other human. Moreover, he or she will eventually get tired. Managing stamina is very important, as running out of it at the wrong time can be catastrophic. For that reason, this State of Decay 2 Stamina Guide may go a long way in helping you.

Our State of Decay 2 Stamina Guide will tell you about the best way to recover stamina. It will tell you how to easily be able to find beds to sleep in to efficiently recover stamina and be on your way to slaughtering hordes.

State of Decay 2 Stamina

There are 2 different ways to recover stamina in State of Decay 2:

The first one is to build a kitchen. Once you have built a kitchen, you will be able to recover your stamina by making items such as coffee. However, this is only temporary and will eventually fade away.

The best way to recover stamina is to find a bed and sleep on. So let us go ahead and take a look at how to do that.

How to Sleep

If you want to sleep, then you will need to find a bed. Some of the bases that you take over may have them already, but you will probably need to eventually make a bed for yourself.

Once you see ‘zzz’ appear on your character’s stamina bar, you know it is time to sleep.

You can make 3 different types of beds in the game. An outdoor bed will give you 2 beds but it comes with a morale penalty since the survivors will be sleeping outside. A sheltered bed takes care of that and will have no penalty if you sleep on it.

Lastly, you can create a barracks that will have 4 sheltered beds for the survivors to sleep on.

Once you have made or found a bed, all you need to do is to head towards it and interact with it to select the option to sleep.

This will bring up the sleep menu and you will be able to select another survivor to play as while your main character falls asleep and recovers his or her stamina.

For this reason, it is best to have multiple characters leveled up so that you always have some backup whenever your main guy needs to get some shuteye.

If you do not have any beds or are out of your base, then consuming the stamina recovery items is probably your best bet. Remember that a co-op guest can use the same method to put his or her character to sleep.

Survivors tend to get tired very quickly in State of Decay 2 so it is important to take your character far away from the base only when you know you have enough stamina to survive the raid and return home safely.

That is all we have for our State of Decay 2 Stamina Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!