Our State of Decay 2 Skills Guide will tell you all about skills and their Progression System along with mentioning all the different skills that are present in the game and their workings.

State of Decay 2 Skills

Skills are used to differentiate between the various survivors in State of Decay 2. The skills are essentially what make the characters in the game unique.

There is a lot of complexity involved as to the skills and the proficiency in them, so this State of Decay 2 Skills Guide will help you.

Each survivor may have 1 or more skills that are gained from their history and backstories.

Survivors are usually given 5 starter skills but they can gain more by going through books that you scavenge or by finding different resources. However, remember that a maximum number of 5 skills can be attained by a survivor at any one time.

There is also a rating that goes from 0 to 7 stars in relation to a skill. This is known as the proficiency of a particular skill. Each skill’s proficiency can go up from using that skill in the game.

Once you fully level a skill up, you can specialize to focus your upgrades to a specific area. This means that you will be unlocking new abilities and moves for your character and increasing their stats such as their ability to scavenge or move stealthily.

Let us go ahead and take a look at all of the skills that are present in the game and what is it that they do.

Main Survivor Skills

There are four main skills that you can unlock for your individual survivors. Every skill has four specializations from which you can only choose two or three for your survivor.

You can learn all about these four skills from the list below