Our State of Decay 2 Skills Guide will tell you all about skills and their Progression System along with mentioning all the different skills that are present in the game and their workings.
State of Decay 2 Skills
Skills are used to differentiate between the various survivors in State of Decay 2. The skills are essentially what make the characters in the game unique.
There is a lot of complexity involved as to the skills and the proficiency in them, so this State of Decay 2 Skills Guide will help you.
Each survivor may have 1 or more skills that are gained from their history and backstories.
Survivors are usually given 5 starter skills but they can gain more by going through books that you scavenge or by finding different resources. However, remember that a maximum number of 5 skills can be attained by a survivor at any one time.
Once you fully level a skill up, you can specialize to focus your upgrades to a specific area. This means that you will be unlocking new abilities and moves for your character and increasing their stats such as their ability to scavenge or move stealthily.
Let us go ahead and take a look at all of the skills that are present in the game and what is it that they do.
Main Survivor Skills
There are four main skills that you can unlock for your individual survivors. Every skill has four specializations from which you can only choose two or three for your survivor.
You can learn all about these four skills from the list below
|Skills
|Effects
|Cardio
|Improves your stamina levels. Stamina is used for pretty much every movement in the game.
|Acrobatics
|You can climb and dodge faster with less use of stamina.
|Backpacking
|Increases your carrying capacity.
|Marathon
|Allows you to sprint for a longer period.
|Powerhouse
|You can melee, grab, and execute more (they consume less stamina).
|Wits
|Increases your search speed by 35% with a chance of finding better loot.
|Discipline
|Increased stamina and weapon durability.
|Resourcefulness
|Increased carrying capacity.
|Scouting
|You can detect enemies passively and scout longer ranges.
|Stealth
|Harder for enemies to see you and interactions make less noise.
|Fighting
|Improves your melee weapon damage as well as your health.
|Close Combat
|Better fighting and more stamina available with an empty melee slot.
|Endurance
|You get more health and are harder to traumatize.
|Striking
|Blunt weapons can knock down enemies more frequently.
|Swordplay
|Bladed weapons deal more damage.
|Shooting
|Improves your overall shooting skills such as recoil, handling, and steadiness.
|Assault
|Decreases recoil.
|Gunslinging
|You can reload faster and unlock the Aim Snap Ability.
|Sharpshooting
|Improves bullet penetration and steadiness.
|Weapon Handling
|Jammed firearms are cleared and more durable.