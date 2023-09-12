In Starfield, you can roam around clusters of galaxies, hopping from planet to planet. But while exploring all these new and strange planets, you will wonder if you can visit our home planet Earth. Most of your exploration will have you visit other planets and such, but you will not find much about our blue planet. So, what happened to Earth in Starfield?

Well, the situation is grim for our planet in the game. And you will need to know a bit of lore in-game to learn the truth.

What Happened to Earth in Starfield

Our once beautiful blue and green planet, which was once lush with life and beautiful landscapes now is a barren desert. In the current timeline of Starfield, there is no life on Earth. Where once stood deep forests and green meadows, have all been replaced by sand and dust.

All the cities lie in ruins and the environment now is dangerous and unhabitable. You will get clues throughout the story as to what happened to Earth. You will learn that Earth lost its atmosphere gradually. How did this happen? No one quite knows.

You will find out from Sarah Morgan that Earth first started losing its atmosphere around the year 2150. Then, humans planned and evacuated their planet in the next 50 years.

Humans first got to the surface of Mars in 2050 and formed a colony there by the year 2100. As more and more people left, fewer and fewer people were left behind. In the end, the planet was abandoned and became a barren wasteland.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How to Visit Earth in Starfield

You can visit Earth pretty early on in Starfield. After finishing your 2nd mission, “The Old Neighborhood,” you can visit Earth and explore. But to see Earth, there are a few requirements that you have to keep in mind:

Make sure you have plenty of fuel for your journey. This is because the Earth is a very distant planet’. The energy cost will depend on how far you are from the Sol star system.

It would help if you have a suit that counters radiation damage. This is because radioactive rays surround Earth. To counter this, make sure you have a nice space suit.

Now, moving on to how you can reach Earth, you must follow these steps.

Step 1: Take off from your current planet and go to space. After that zoom, out of your Starmap and open the Star system view.

Step 2: Select the “Sol” System as your destination after opening the Star system view. Find Earth there and then hold the jump button.

Step 3: After arriving on the outskirts of Earth and the planet is visible, you can land anywhere.

After that, you can zoom in on the planet and land anywhere. This is because there are no particular landmarks and colonies on Earth.

Resources on Earth

Although it is entirely void of life, our beloved planet Earth still has some resources you can mine in Starfield. These are the resources available on the Earth

Iron

Lead

Water

Dysprosium

Chlorine

But looting these resources comes with its own sets of dangers. As most of these resources will be surrounded by deadly gases, so be careful when you do so.

Easter eggs on Earth in Starfield

During your exploration on Earth, you can visit many famous landmarks that have stood the test of time. These once-popular landscapes and landmarks now stand barren and in ruin. They tell the story of a glorious past. In Starfield, you can check the following Landmarks and Easter eggs on Earth

The Empire State Building, U.S.A

You can find the Empire State Building on Earth. You can land in New York, USA, and there you will find this once-famous landmark standing still. Although this will be in ruins, it still reminds you of a good time. You can find a snow globe of the building as a collectible item in the game.

The Great Pyramids of Giza, Egypt

The Great Pyramids of Giza have also stood the test of time. They testify to the skill and strength of the people who built them. Now, they stand as battered and damaged buildings surrounded by deserts.

You can also find a collectible in the Pyramids of Giza. You will find another snow globe.

The Shard, London England

The Shard is a famous building in London, England. And in Starfield, while exploring Earth, you can visit it. But unlike being surrounded by the urban jungle of London, the famous landmark now covers itself with nothing but dust and sand.

You can also find a collectible snow globe while exploring the Shard.