Starfield The Key Shops Locations Guide

While doing “The Key Ingredients” mission, you will visit The Key location in Starfield, where you will find several shops. You will unlock this location after finishing the “Rook Meets King” side mission involving the Faction Chain of Crimson Fleet. The Key is a space station orbiting close to “Freestar Collective Space,” where you will find many pirate members who will buy and sell stolen items and weapons.

Weapons, Ammo, and other Gear Vendors in The Key

You will find Starfield Weapons, Ammo, and other Gear Vendors in the “The Reckoner’s Core” area of The Key. All of these vendors are listed below:

TK’s Tactical Gear

To find TK’s Tactical Gear Shop in Starfield, you first need to get inside the “The Reckoner’s Core” in The Key. Once there, make your way to The Depot, where you will find an NPC named “Taryn Kallis.”

You then need to start a conversation with him to buy armor pieces that include the “Pirate Assault Spacesuit, the Pirate Sniper Spacesuit, and the Calibrated Pirate Corsair Space Helmet.”

Aludra’s Weapon Shop

Aludra’s Weapon Shop is also located inside the “The Reckoner’s Core” of the Key. To get there, make your way to “The Depot” and take a left. After traveling to the location, you will find an NPC named “Aludra.”

He will sell you a number of weapons, such as “Rare Rifles, Suppressed Pistols, and Explosives.” Behind this vendor, there is a secret location where you will find weapons inside cases that can be picked up for free.

Zuri’s Essential

To find Zuri’s Essential vendor in the Key area of Starfield, you need to get close to the “The Trade Authority” located inside the “The Depot Tunnel.” After traveling to the location, you will find an NPC named “Zuri.”

You then need to start a conversation with him to buy weapons and items such as “Powerful Guns, Neuro Amps, Space Suits and Resources.”

Trade Authority

The Trade Authority vendor is also located in “The Depot Tunnel” inside the “The Reckoner’s Core.” After initiating the conversation with “Trade Authority Ckerk,” you will be able to buy weapons and items such as “weapons, ammo, spacesuits, packs, helmets, and explosives.”

Using the same vendor in The Key, you will be able to buy and sell “Stolen” and “Contraband” items.

Starfield The Key Aid and Resources Shops

In Starfield, you can visit the vendors listed below to get Aid and Resources items:

Isra’s General Goods

To find Isra’s General Goods, you need to get inside “The Depot” located in the “The Reckoner’s Core” of The Key. After reaching there, you will find an NPC named “Isra Liskova.” Start the conversation with the vendor, and you will be able to buy food and resource items.

Med Bay

You need to make your way to the “Last Nova Bar” located inside “The Depot.” After getting inside, you will find an NPC vendor named “Samina Mizrah,” who will sell you a couple of Medical Supplies after starting the conversation.

The Last Nova

The Last Nova vendor is close to the “The Medbay” inside The Depot. You will be able to buy drinks from a Bartender NPC named “Bog.” You will also find a companion named “Jessamine Griffin” with good Persuasion skills that you can hire for “12000 Credits”.

The Clinic

The Clinic Shop in Starfield is not technically inside The Key, but as it is orbiting close to “Freestar Collective Space,” we can regard it as inside the Key. To get there, you need to use your ship and fly to a space station inside the “Narion System.”

You will also visit this space station as part of the “The Key Ingredients” mission. After getting inside, you will find an NPC named “Doctor Joseph,” who will sell you a couple of aid items after starting the conversation.

Ship Vendors in The Key

The Key location in Starfield also offers a Ship Vendor which you can visit to buy ship as well as ship parts:

Ship Services

You will find the Ship Services vendor inside the “Reckoner’s Core” part of the Key location. To get there, you need to make your way out of the Space Port and take a left to the “Reckoner’s Core.”

Following this path will lead you to the Ship Service, where you will find an NPC named “Jasmine Durand.” You then need to initiate the conversation with her to get access to the “Ship Builder Menu.”

Inside the menu, you will be able to buy ships such as “Crimson Fleet Phantom, the Crimson Fleet Haunt, and the Crimson Fleet Ghost.” If you are interested in purchasing ship parts, you will also find parts for “Nova Galactic, Stroud, and HopeTech.”