Starfield & Redfall Have Been Delayed To 2023

Starfield and Redfall have been pushed out of their 2022 release windows, a delay that was being largely expected due to a prolonged period of silence and lack of updates since their respective announcements.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, publisher Bethesda Softworks officially announced that both games will now look to release somewhere in the first half of 2023. Their release dates will be confirmed once they are ready.

Bethesda Softworks also noted that developers Bethesda Game Studios and Arkane Studios “have incredible ambitions for their games” and hence, delaying Starfield and Redfall was necessary “to ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them.”

The publisher lastly thanked fans for their patience and teased the “first deep dive into the gameplay for both Starfield and Redfall” to be coming soon.

Starfield is the first all-new intellectual property of Bethesda Softworks in well over two decades. The action role-playing game features a next-generation science fiction world for players to experience while offering the same signature exploration elements Bethesda games are known for.

Starfield was previously slated to release in November 2022 as a console exclusive for Xbox Series X/S alongside PC. The game was presumably going to release for PlayStation 5 as well before Microsoft swooped in to acquire Bethesda Softworks as part of a major $7.5-billion acquisition of its parent company ZeniMax Media.

In January, Bethesda Game Studios was reportedly optimizing and play-testing Starfield with plans to do “another polish pass.”

Redfall on the other hand has been barely revealed since its announcement last year. The upcoming vampire-themed first-person shooter was previously slated to release this summer as another console exclusive for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Both Starfield and Redfall will be available on Game Pass on day one.