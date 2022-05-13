Spencer Promises To Deliver “Quality & Consistency” After Starfield & Redfall Get Delayed

Starfield was highly anticipated to lead the coming holiday season. Redfall on the other hand was slated for a summer release. With both games delayed, the second half of 2022 has suddenly become void of any first-party Xbox release.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Xbox head Phil Spencer stated that the delay was unfortunate but also necessary to give developers Bethesda Game Studios and Arkane Studios the time to push Starfield and Redfall in their best forms.

He, however, acknowledged that “delivering quality and consistency is expected” and hence, will “continue to work to better meet those expectations”.

These decisions are hard on teams making the games & our fans. While I fully support giving teams time to release these great games when they are ready, we hear the feedback. Delivering quality & consistency is expected, we will continue to work to better meet those expectations. https://t.co/mIfXGd3rui — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) May 12, 2022

Unless Microsoft is sitting on a major announcement, the remainder of 2022 has become dry of any first-party triple-a exclusives for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. There is a silver lining though that the delay has also given 2023 an incredibly strong first-party lineup for Xbox.

Microsoft will be hosting a new Xbox showcase next month where publisher Bethesda Softworks is expected to share more footage of Starfield and Redfall. Microsoft is also expected to provide an updated roadmap of its upcoming games. Every single division under Xbox Game Studios is reportedly working on a new project, some of which remain to be announced. Most of them are still years away from release but Microsoft could potentially surprise everyone with a couple of new announcements.

Microsoft previously committed to having new first-party games on a quarterly basis, something Spencer noted would address the lack of games throughout the Xbox One generation.

Starfield and Redfall are now slated to release somewhere in the first half of 2023 as console exclusives for Xbox Series X/S and PC.