How To Travel To Red Mile In Starfield

Players in Starfield will travel to Red Mile as part of the mission called On the Run, in which you need to retrieve Encrypted Slate from Marco. During this mission, you will get a side quest as part of the main mission, the Red Mile race in Starfield.

During the race, you must activate the Beacon on the Mountain and return to Red Mile in one piece. Upon completing the race, you will get a Brute Force Shotgun and other items as a reward.

The Red Mile race location in Starfield

You must go to the Porrima III planet to start the Red Mile race. Once you start the game, you will be on the Alpha Centauri planet. From there, you can fly using the Frontier to the right, where you will find the Porrima System planet.

Once you land on Porrima, you must use the map marker to get to the Red Mile casino. It looks like an old casino with some guards securing the premises from the outside. They will not stop you from entering the casino, where you can begin the Red Mile race in Starfield.

How to complete the Red Mile

To finish the Red Mile race, you must complete all its objectives, starting and ending with talking to Mei.

1. Talk to Mei at Red Mile Casino

Once inside the Red Mile Casino in Starfield, starting a conversation with the NPC named Mei would be best. Doing so, he will tell you about the Red Mile race that the casino organizes.

The rules of the Red Mile race are simple. Once you start the race, you must reach the point deep inside the snowy peaks. After getting there, touch the glowing Beacon and return to the Red Mile Casino in one piece.

2. Start your journey to the Snowy Mountains

Once you have agreed on the objectives of Red Mile, you need to set the quest marker on the map to the mountains. After setting up your navigation, you can jump out from the front door of Red Mile to begin the race.

Aside from the enemies you will encounter during your journey, the first thing you will encounter is the sign stating, “Last chance to not throw your life away.”

3. Learn to fight Maulers’ enemy

Talking of enemies, you will encounter many formidable enemies called Red Mile Maulers along the way. You only need to worry about the Maulers because they can throw short-range projectiles that detonate.

You will get a lot of damage if you get in close range with Maulers. You can easily avoid this damage by keeping your distance from them. On the other hand, if you hope to take them by force, they will easily defeat you. This is because their heavy shield protects them from outside damage and attacks.

You can use the onboard scanner to locate them, detecting their presence from a mile away. Another way you can avoid damage from them during the race is by using the Stealth Skill, which will allow you to camouflage yourself from Maulers in Starfield.

Lastly, if you still find yourself in front of Maulers. You can use Laser weapons, which are very good at dealing damage compared to other weapons.

4. Find the Beacon on the Mountains

The best way to reach the Beacon on the Mountain is through the left path. This is because you will come across fewer Maulers on this route. Another thing that you need to worry about is the CO2 levels, as it will rise once you are running from the Maulers.

Using this route will save your oxygen levels by coming across fewer Maulers. Eventually, you will go to the Beacon on the Mountain by following the quest marker.

5. Travel back to the Red Mile

Once you touch the Beacon, you will wake up a bigger Mauler you need to remove. You can quickly run for that, and due to his low speed, he will never be able to outrun you.

You will also get a teammate to help you during the Red Mile race. Here, you can use his help to distract the Big Mauler, and you can make your escape.

6. Talk to Mei

After reaching back to the Red Mile Casino in Starfield, you need to initiate the conversation with Mei. This is required to finish the Starfield Red Mile race. Doing so, you will get an appreciation for completing the Red Mile as well as the following rewards:

2500 Credits

Brute Force Shotgun

100 XP

Tips to quickly finish the Red Mile race

The Red Mile race in Starfield is tough and will be very hard on you if you do not prepare with the right equipment. The mountain path that you are going to take has very few resources and can prove to be very challenging for you.

The Med Packs are the first thing you need to stock up on. Aside from that, it would be best to have a bunch of Ammo to fight all the Maulers coming your way. You can also use your credits to enhance survivability skills such as total health and oxygen.

Aside from the supplies, you must also learn techniques to help you evade Maulers. One of these techniques is using low gravity to help you save oxygen. For that, you can glide by first jumping and doing that repeatedly.

While gliding, your body will enter a rest phase for a short while, allowing you to recoup some oxygen levels. Also, it would be best to plan your moves for what will come.

You can stop briefly during the Red Mile in Starfield and scan your surroundings. By eliminating it, you will also save a bit of oxygen as your heartbeat will return to normal. It would be best to keep a close eye on the Plants you will come across during your journey. These are toxic plants, and touching them will damage your health.